The MacMaster has put out another outstanding video rueing the day he bought his EV and explaining in the simplest of practical terms why they make no sense for most drivers. He also focus in on two other very important points:

The entire EV narrative is a huge lie told for the purpose of getting the public stuck in EVs and ultimately out of cars altogether. The narrative isn’t selling and, therefore, the government is blaming it on the unpleasant facts, which it labels as misinformation for the purpose of criminalizing the ability of EV owners to tell the truth.

The video, as is the case with all of the MacMaster's work, is not only loaded with information but also entertaining. Enjoy!

#EVs #MacMaster #UK #FreeSpeech

