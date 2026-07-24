Stache offers up yet another excellent 8-minute video on the subject of EV battery fires and the issues involved, in which he nicely distinguishes between normal vehicle fires (one step above a dumpster fire) and EV fires, which can happen for no reason at all after just sitting in a driveway for two weeks:

Once again, Stache also dispenses some great advice on what to do when an EV spontaneously erupts into a fireball!

#StacheDTraining #EVs #Batteries #Fires #Runaway #BatteryFires #Silverado

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