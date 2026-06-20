Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

There is another alternative to. E considered. Just quit wind turbines and shut them down. These are unnecessary.

The retrofit to the existing monstrosities is an open invitation to slow play the implementation. Congress providing relief is not likely to happen within a decade as they can’t even pass a budget. Relying on them is a fools errand. Today the fish and wildlife service could step up enforcement - getting the justice department involved may be a quicker resolution.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

They destroy unique species across the Globe, both on land and in the sea .

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