Spain Provides A Critical Lesson for the Bay State: There Is No Green Massachusetts Miracle Awaiting, Only A Meltdown
Massachusetts real estate professional Mike Urban provides a superb education on grid issues facing New England. He’s an excellent teacher!
Urban speaks plainly, which is his strength, and he makes a compelling case that politically correct Baystaters are headed for an energy tradegy, if they don’t change their ways, allow pipelines and stop pursuing green energy fantasies.
