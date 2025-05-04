Massachusetts real estate professional Mike Urban provides a superb education on grid issues facing New England. He’s an excellent teacher!

Urban speaks plainly, which is his strength, and he makes a compelling case that politically correct Baystaters are headed for an energy tradegy, if they don’t change their ways, allow pipelines and stop pursuing green energy fantasies.

#BayState #Massachusetts #Spain #Climate #Energy #Grid #Electricity #EneregySecurity #NaturalGas #Nuclear

