Energy Security and Freedom

Thank you for this article. Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) is in the process of writing a more technically - detailed article regarding the cause of the April 28,, 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout. CGNP's article will soon be posted at our GreenNUKE Substack at https://greennuke.substack.com/

The blackout's cause is the Spanish Socialist government taxing nuclear power, which safely produces high-quality pollution-free reliable power in order to subsidize solar and wind power, which produces low-quality unreliable power!

These Spanish nuclear taxes led to two perfectly good Spanish nuclear power reactors being off-line on the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025. CGNP is pleased to report that now all seven Spanish nuclear power reactors are available to produce up to 7,123 MW of electric power. Spain now has much more generation which produces synchronous grid inertia (SGI) now on-line at mid-day according to the nation's grid operator. However, Spanish Socialists plan to needlessly shut down all seven nuclear power plants by 2035. Hopefully, more conservative political parties are put in charge soon by Spanish voters.

Regrettably, Spain's example is being emulated by the Democrat Party supermajority in California. They have a plan to needlessly shut down California's safe and reliable nuclear power plant named Diablo Canyon by 2030. These harmful plans have the support of longtime Diablo Canyon opponent, a firm named PacifiCorp controlled by Warren Buffett. For commercial benefits, PacifiCorp desires a nuclear to coal-fired power transition for California. There are a number of GreenNUKE Substack articles which provide the details.

