Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
5h

Very interesting. I have read that in the nuclear space South Korea is one of the lowest cost builders outside of China. Which makes it even more crazy to embark on a nut zero scenario

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
13m

In a nutshell, bottom line"

"the unforgiving physics of energy. Wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage cannot power, produce, or sustain a modern manufacturing base. They lack the energy density and reliability required to replace electricity from fossil fuels."

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