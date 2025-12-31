Jo Nova is always ahead of the curve, and this time it’s about the silver and how China is again proving it is and will probably always be our No. 1 enemy.

Contrary to some “useful idiot” shills for the “energy transition,” the CCP couldn’t care less about any transition other than one that destroys every other nation’s industry, as it corrals the resources essential to solar panels, EV’s, and data centers, for instance:

History books will be written about this week. “This is not good” says Elon Musk. This week the world woke up to realize that silver is a critical mineral for the high tech, AI, solar panels, and renewables. In four days time, China, which supplies more than half of the processed silver on Earth, effectively blocks their exports of silver. Meanwhile, it turns out JP Morgan, which has been aggressively shorting the silver market for 15 years — was accumulating it all along. The entire COMEX silver market in New York has 30 million ounces of silver that is ‘immediately deliverable’. But JP Morgan is widely reported to control or custody up to ~700–800 million ounces of silveracross vaulting, ETFs and proprietary holdings. It is de facto, the US strategic reserve, but controlled by a private bank, not by the Treasury. The phase change is in progress. I’m not trying to cover all the details, just to let people know that something very big is unfolding.

The largest single use of silver has become “industrial applications”: Silver, it turns out, is the best electrical and thermal conductor of all the elements. It is essential to the solar panel industry, EV’s, and data centres. And for the last five years the demand from the tech giants and renewable industry has been so great the global silver miners have not been able to keep with demand. The cumulative deficit in silver production since 2020 is 1.1 billion ounces. That’s a lot of silver that has been pulled from physical stores and sent to industrial buyers. When Elon Musk says “it’s not good” he is thinking of the silver his factories need. Without enough supply, production lines will grind to a halt. Current EV’s use about twice as much silver as a petrol and diesel car (25-50 grams per car.) But the demand is only going to rise. The new Samsung sold state battery is rumored to need hundreds of grams, or even 1 kilogram of silver in every battery. It’s only a prototype, but supposedly charges in nine minutes and has a range of 900km (600 miles). You know they will want silver… And even if the price of silver rises substantially, it’s still a small part of the whole cost of an EV, therefore, the factories are going to pay the new higher prices. Anything is better than shutting down…

It is possible to substitute other metals for silver, but the losses are significant. Copper oxidizes badly, and has higher resistance. Meanwhile, inconveniently, China announced two months ago that export licenses will be required for silver in 2026 (this is the same treatment they have done with rare earths). So technically, the CCP can say they haven’t banned anything, but the new rules just happen to restrict supply leaving the country from January 1 (Friday). The Export licenses are just “sanctions by paperwork”. Hence many industrial players are just starting to realize their supply lines are suddenly at risk. There is a big silver shortage, which may bring down some bankers, the ones left holding the short contracts on silver… At the very least, the money printers will have to work hard.

#China #CCP #Silver #SilverPrices

