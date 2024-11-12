I periodically talk with Jaspreet Boparai and Don Nicolson of Reality Check Radio in New Zealand. They have a regular program called “Greenwashed” and Saturday morning I talked with them for about 30 minutes on the subject of Donald J. Trump’s re-election as President of the United States. I think you’ll find it interesting. Just click the image below to listen:

