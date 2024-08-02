John Cadogan, Australia's auto expert, addresses the issues connected with e-bike and other larger lithium batteries powering the dreams of green electric utopians:

Cadogan uses his experience and common sense to suggest some rational limits that ought to be applied to the runaway enthusiasm of these electric utopians; safegaurds that is. He also exposes the journalistic rot and governmental refusal to see anything wrong with green energy that hides the real dangers and the possibilities for sensible mitigation.

As I've noted before, there are real reasons you see these sorts of signs at the entrances to parking garages these days:

And, it's not just Chevy Bolts, either…

