Leticia James, the outrageously incompetent and political Attorney General of the Empire State, was just handed a big defeat on New York’s superfund lawfare against energy companies.

The Epoch Times summarizes:

A federal judge has struck down New York’s Climate Change Superfund Act, blocking the state from collecting $75 billion from fossil fuel companies to pay for projects addressing concerns the state attributed to climate change… The law would have required large companies involved in fossil fuel extraction or crude oil refining to pay into a state fund over 25 years. Each company’s share would have been based on greenhouse gas emissions attributed to its products from 2000 through 2024. New York intended to use the money for infrastructure and other projects to help communities address issues the state blames on climate change.

And, here are some excerpts from U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel’s decision (citations and footnotes deleted, paragraphing added):

The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution provides that the “Constitution, and the Laws of the United States . . . shall be the supreme Law of the Land . . . any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.” “Consistent with that command, . . . state laws that conflict with federal law are without effect.” …The parties disagree over the appropriate preemption test. New York argues that the traditional preemption test used by courts when determining whether a federal statute preempts state law—i.e., conflict and field preemption—should be applied. The United States in its initial brief relies primarily on the traditional test as well, but also submits that the Court may apply the same analysis as that in City of New York: in short, because the Climate Act treads on the same ground as the federal common law governing interstate air pollution disputes, the Court need only determine that the Clean Air Act does not authorize the Climate Act to find the latter preempted. The analysis in City of New York controls here. The Second Circuit concluded that the City’s nuisance claims were the province of the historical federal common law that governed interstate air pollution disputes and could only proceed if authorized by federal statute. The application of this analysis leads to the conclusion that, because the Clean Air Act has not authorized states to adopt legislation of the sort challenged here, New York’s Climate Act is preempted… That the Climate Act is backward-looking and assigns liability based only on emissions between 2000 and 2024 is not a controlling difference. The tort claims in City of New York sought inherently backward-looking damages but those damages encompassed the City’s future costs. New York’s Climate Act seeks to apply the $75 billion maximum recovery amount for both remediation projects and “projects designed . . . to assist communities, households, and businesses in preparing for future climate change-driven disruptions.” Indeed, the statute does not expressly tether those “future climate change-driven disruptions” to emissions occurring in the 2000–2024 period. Defendants’ expert opines that the fixed costs imposed by the “one-time retroactive assessment” in the Climate Act would have no impact on the national or global energy markets and “it will not change any fossil fuel company’s behavior.” The expert’s opinion is premised upon the expected future actions of yet-to-be-identified actors, including actors who are owned or controlled by foreign governments, and do not necessarily follow the patterns of rational economic actors. It also does not endeavor to provide meaningful differentiation of strict liability under the Climate Act from the type of damage award sought in City of New York. As the Second Circuit noted, “regulation can be effectively exerted through an award of damages, and the obligation to pay compensation can be, indeed is designed to be, a potent method of governing conduct and controlling policy.”

Nor does it matter that the Climate Act is a state statute rather than a suit for damages under state common law. Any preemptive effect of federal common law and the Clean Air Act applies equally to either. The Climate Act also raises the same concerns as the City’s tort claims in City of New York. It “implicate[s] two federal interests that are incompatible with the application of state law: (i) the ‘overriding . . . need for a uniform rule of decision’ on matters influencing national energy and environmental policy, and (ii) ‘basic interests of federalism.’” More specifically, the Act “effectively impose[s] strict liability for the damages caused by fossil fuel emissions no matter where in the world those emissions were released (or who released them)” and does so “all without asking what the laws of . . . other states (or countries) require.” “To permit [the Climate Act’s ‘cost recovery demands’] to proceed under state law would . . . risk upsetting the careful balance that has been struck between the prevention of global warming, a project that necessarily requires national standards and global participation, on the one hand, and energy production, economic growth, foreign policy, and national security, on the other.” In City of New York, the Second Circuit explained that the City’s state tort claims were “permissible only to the extent authorized by” the Clean Air Act. Concluding that they were not so authorized, the Court held that those claims were preempted. Here, New York makes no argument that the Clean Air Act authorizes a state to adopt a law imposing strict liability upon fossil fuel producers for historical emissions. The Court concludes that City of New York controls and the Climate Act is preempted. Nothing in the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Hencely v. Fluor Corp. undermines this Court’s conclusion that the Climate Act is preempted. There, the Supreme Court assessed “whether a state-law suit premised on a military contractor’s activities in a war zone is preempted even when the contractor was not required or authorized to take the action at issue.” In holding that such a suit was not preempted, the Court reaffirmed that there are “a few areas, involving uniquely federal interests, [that] are so committed by the Constitution and laws of the United States to federal control that state law is pre-empted and replaced, where necessary, by federal law, fashioned by federal courts in the absence of congressional action”—i.e., that some areas are governed by federal common law. The Court further elaborated that such areas are “rare” and state law is only preempted “when there is a significant conflict between an identifiable federal policy or interest and the operation of state law, or when specific objectives of federal legislation would be frustrated.” New York contends that the United States has failed to identify any such “significant conflict.” But as the Court has already explained, City of New York exhaustively described why federal interests and federal law must govern disputes over interstate greenhouse gas emissions. There is an “‘overriding . . . need for a uniform rule of decision’ on matters influencing national energy and environmental policy,” and a “real risk that subjecting [fossil fuel producers]’ global operations to a welter of different states’ laws could undermine important federal policy choices.” Nor does the United States’ rescission of its endangerment finding as to greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles have any effect on the Court’s analysis. City of New York did not rely on the EPA’s conception or use of the regulatory powers delegated to it by the Clean Air Act. Again, because the Climate Act operates in an area traditionally governed by federal common law, the principal issue in the preemption analysis set out in City of New York is whether the statutory text of the Clean Air Act affirmatively authorizes the application of state law in the way that the Climate Act prescribes. As the Second Circuit explained, the Clean Air Act does not contain any such authorization. The Court notes that its conclusion here is in accord with a recent and well-reasoned decision of Chief Judge Sannes of the Northern District of New York in West Virginia v. James, a case challenging the Climate Act brought by several states and business associations. Like the Court here, Judge Sannes held that the tort claims in City of New York and the Climate Act’s imposition of strict liability against fossil fuel producers were indistinguishable. And, as here, Judge Sannes concluded that, because the Clean Air Act does not authorize New York’s enforcement of the Climate Act, the Climate Act is preempted. The Court will grant summary judgment in favor of the United States on its Clean Air Act preemption claim.

There you have it…New York cannot supersede U.S. law and cannot drive fossil fuel industries out of business with arbitrary and specious superfund assessments going backwards. Justice reigns! New York’s outrageous Climate Act takes yet another hit. Some real climate and environmental justice comes to New York, the supposed Empire State and the Empress has been dethroned.

#NewYork #ClimateAct #DOJ #EPA #LeticiaJames #Superfund

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