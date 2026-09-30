Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 30

As it should be. Now to collect legal fees for a frivolous suit by New York.

James is simply disgusting and intolerable.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Sep 30

Thank goodness!

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