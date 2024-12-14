We often publish posts by Bonner Cohen here. He was recently interviewed on Blunt Force Truth, which recently deceased TV host Chuck Woolery helped create. The discussion revolved around solar energy subsidies and other green energy fantasies. The video is queued to begin where the talk gets serious:

Cohen easily dispenses with the green energy fantasies and provides somes fascinating insights into the operation of data centers and it what it means for our electric grid.

#Solar #Wind #Electricity #NaturalGas #Nuclear #ElectricGrid #Subsidies #Coal

