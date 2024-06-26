EVs are nonsense; dangerous nonsense. They are, in fact, very dangerous as we're learning every day now. E-bikes are starting fires in New York City, sinking ships loaded with them and make parking garages unsafe. And, now the lithium-ion batteries involved have killed 22 people in South Korea. Australian Auto Expert John Cadogan narrates the story and provides huge insights into EV battery issues:

Watch the whole thing, as Cadogan rips everyone involved to shreds, Politicians, Tesla management, politically correct elites, net zero geniuses; all end up with a rhetorical dagger through their phony hearts for lack of common sense and concern for public safety.

