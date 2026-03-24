Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

The elites have bought EVs and will most likely continue to buy EVs, mostly as second vehicles, but demand has evaporated as we’re running out of elite buyers, and the common folks cannot afford the MANDATED transition.

Major companies including Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Honda are scaling back EV investments, canceling models, and pivoting back towards hybrids to manage these losses and align with consumer demand.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1h

Good summary, Robert. People are beginning to realize that the emperor has no clothes.

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