Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
4h

This is getting out of hand. Instead of destroying all those acres to put up solar farms (and then ignore them when the panels are facing the wrong way) why don't they invest their money into covering roof tops and supplying a Tesla wall battery with each installation.

Why go around the block the long way? The solar farms are wired into sub stations which feed the electricity into the power grid and eventually the electricity finds it's way to the residential home.

What is the cost of going from the farm to the table? How much electrical energy is lost going through all of those miles of power lines.

This appears to be another case of being stupid and leaving the blinders on. I think it's time to throw stupid out of the window.

Dunkirk Spirit
5h

It’s even worse in Britain, they want to dull the Sun too!

