The MGUY, in a longer video, discusses the absurdity of solar farms, and, in the last 5 minutes, focuses on an Indiana industrial solar facility that was just destroyed by a somewhat predictable tornado given the history of the area. TornadoPath.com, in fact, offers this regarding the location:

The MGUY’s observations, follow:

The last bit of the video includes drone footage from Timeless Aerial Photography which is shared i total below:

Grifters put a solar farm in a tornado area subsidized with our money and this what happens. I asked Grok what subsidies might have gone into this boondoggle and got the following (which Grok tried to spin positively, of course, by citing phony stats as to the power it would produce, ignoring intermittency factors):

The solar farm in Wheatfield, Indiana, damaged by the recent tornado (around March 10, 2026) is the Dunns Bridge Solar project (phases I and II), a large-scale facility developed by NextEra Energy Resources and operated in partnership with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO). It has a combined capacity of about 700 MW (265 MW for Phase I, operational since around 2023, and 435 MW for Phase II with battery storage, more recent). Exact total subsidies aren’t publicly itemized in a single figure for this specific project, as subsidies for utility-scale solar typically include a mix of federal tax credits, state/local tax abatements/exemptions, and other incentives. However, based on available details: Federal incentives: The primary subsidy is the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) under the Inflation Reduction Act (and prior rules), which provides a base 30% credit on qualified costs for solar projects placed in service in recent years (often boosted to higher effective rates via adders for domestic content, energy communities, etc., or through tax equity financing). NIPSCO explicitly noted that Dunns Bridge I & II were “partially funded through tax equity investments,” leveraging ITC benefits (and related production tax credits where applicable) to lower customer costs. For a project of this scale, the ITC alone could represent hundreds of millions in value, depending on total eligible costs. One analysis estimated the full construction cost at around $1 billion (roughly $1,400 per kW for 700 MW). A standard 30% ITC would equate to about $300 million in federal tax credit value (often monetized via tax equity partners). This is a common structure for such projects, though exact amounts aren’t disclosed publicly for Dunns Bridge specifically. State and local incentives: Jasper County approved a declining 7-year tax abatement for Phase I (around 2019), abating about $1.4 million from an initial tax bill of roughly $2 million (with full taxes phased in by year 7).,, Indiana offers sales tax exemptions on solar equipment (e.g., 7% state sales tax relief mentioned in broader solar contexts), which reduces upfront costs.

Disgusting!

#Solar #Tornado #Indiana #Subsidies #Grifters

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