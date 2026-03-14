Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1hEdited

"Jasper County approved a declining 7-year tax abatement for Phase I (around 2019), abating about $1.4 million from an initial tax bill of roughly $2 million (with full taxes phased in by year 7).,,

Indiana offers sales tax exemptions on solar equipment (e.g., 7% state sales tax relief mentioned in broader solar contexts), which reduces upfront costs."

It should be just the opposite - solar farms should be taxed double for taking up valuable land, killing birds, reducing the reliability of the power grid, and raising everyone's electric bills, and eventually causing a huge landfill waste problem.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The grifters conned or did they bribe? Campaign donations or back pocket fillers?

It really doesn’t matter as the local who voted in this deficient installation by proxy if their favorite politician get to pay for it again. And how many times in the future? Ask yourself if solar and wind are so much less expensive why are my electricity bills higher? Maybe tten you’ll catch in to the grift - you’re getting screwed.

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