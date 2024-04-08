China is flooding the world market with cheap solar panels, ensuring there is no competition and undermining our energy security as it increases its own by building coal power plants. And, yet even with solar panels so cheap that people are using them to make fences, the things make no economic sense whatsoever. How can that be that this scam continues? Well, it's simple; we have the worst possible possible ruling class. Indeed, we're governed by a pathocracy.

Think I'm exaggerating? Think again as you read excerpts from this Business Insider story:

Solar panels — 80% of which are made in China — are so cheap that they're now being used to line garden fences in Germany and the Netherlands, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday… Fences covered in solar panels are also starting to take off in the UK, North America, and Australia. "Why put up a fence when you can just put up a load of solar panels, even if they're not aligned exactly to the sun?" Martin Brough, the head of climate research at BNP Paribas Exane, told the FT. Solar-panel supply globally is forecast to reach 1,100 gigawatts by the end of this year — three times more than demand, the International Energy Agency wrote in a report released in January. Prices on the spot market have already fallen by half in 2023 and are likely to extend decline by another 40% by 2028, the agency added. China's hold on the solar-panel market is now in a state of oversupply, which means manufacturers elsewhere — such as the US and Europe — are unable to compete effectively.

Chinese solar panel producers have had to lay off thousands of worker as a result of the glut but don't think the CCP gives a damn about them. Much of their labor force is slave labor anyway. What the party wants is, first of all, to destroy our energy security as it builds coal power plants to ensure its own. What better way than making solar panels so cheap that we foolishly transition to reliance on unreliable solar and every state becomes another Texas similar reliance on wind energy resulted in dangerous blackouts not so long ago.

China pretends to be concerned about climate change but it’s actions show otherwise as they send all those solar panels to us and, instead, build coal power plants at a record rate. We undermine our energy security as China enhances its own. What could be a better CCP strategy? Worse, we still have to massively subsidize solar and require its use via regulation to make it financially appealing to grifters, thereby adding further to our enormous deficits, which threatens our financial collapse as a nation.

We march toward the collapse like sheep to the slaughter under the Obama-directed Biden Administration which seeks to "fundamentally transform” our country and whose only concern is to reward the grifters, as the latter also constitute their political campaign funding base. Solar fences are laughable…until you realize what the real game is.

#SolarPanels #Glut #China #SolarFences #Biden

Share