Have you ever heard of the Bonneville Environmental Foundation? I had not until searching through the superb Data Republican site I discovered these three Federal grants totaling over $130 million in value, all made through the Inflation Reduction Act:

The Bonneville Environmental Foundation, or “BE” as it mostly calls itself, is clearly focused on “carbon credit” schemes as this page from its website indicates:

And, here is its featured energy project, in Communist China!

Then, there is this:

The whole idea behind these projects, in other words, is to sell carbon credits and the like with BEF financing itself from that exercise. It’s 990 return for 2023, in fact, indicates it took in $11.2 million from selling these and similar credits. That compared to $8.6 million the previous when its total revenue was $22.1 million, the difference coming primarily from contributions and grants. It’s 2023 numbers on that score jumped up by $24.4 million, no doubt due to Biden funding.

There is obviously a lag between the time grant money is received and when it gets turned into carbon credit machines but that’s the essence of the corporatism on full display here. The government borrows the money in the name of taxpayers who will pay the interest on the debt forever to finance these boondoggles making no economic or environmental sense whatsoever. BEF then sells credits to companies who will also invest in the boondoggles, generating revenue for BEF and helping them avoid penalties.

It’s lose, lose for consumers, ratepayers and taxpayers. And, what communities benefit? Well, it appears they may well be in Communist China for all we know. What a corporatist misadventure! But, this is how green energy is done. It’s for the corporatists, not the environment and certainly not the citizen. It’s NGOs running wild with money borrowed in our name.

#BEF #Climate #ClimateChange #China #CommunistChina #Solar #NGOs #BonnevilleEnvironmentalFoundation

Share