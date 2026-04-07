Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
19m

Wow Tom!! Such good data.You are helping our group so much in fighting this green scam.Keep up your great work.Facts are facts and the more we have the better chance we have at stopping this ruination of the planet!!

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