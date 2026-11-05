Doug Sheridan corrects the record in this outstanding post:

You see, primary-energy accounting makes thermal generation look wasteful because much of the chemical energy entering a coal or natural-gas plant leaves as heat. Gas generation can lose roughly half its input energy this way, and coal considerably more. Wind and solar burn no fuel, so under the physical-energy-content methodology their electricity effectively enters the primary-energy ledger without a comparable conversion loss. This makes wind and solar look extraordinarily efficient because the accounting emphasizes conversion efficiency while largely overlooking power density, whose differences dwarf the heat-loss percentages.

But, consider this...



Median natural-gas power density around 482 watts/square meter, compared with roughly 6.6 for utility solar and 1.8 for wind. Exact figures vary by technology, site and methodology, but we’re not talking about a 50% difference. We’re talking about differences that can run into multiples of dozens or hundreds.



Vaclav Smil makes precisely this point: power density is a fundamental and overlooked characteristic of energy systems. Concentrated fuels made concentrated modern economies possible. Diffuse energy flows require vastly more space and resources.



And acreage is only the beginning. Low-density generation must be collected across large areas and transported greater distances. Because wind and solar are variable, dependable systems also require combinations of transmission, storage, overbuilding, curtailment, demand flexibility and dispatchable generation.



The IEA explicitly recognizes that system-integration requirements increase as variable-renewable penetration rises. Those requirements consume materials, energy and capital. Battery production and expanded grids add still more.



The same selective argument appears downstream when EV advocates compare an efficient electric motor with an internal-combustion engine while giving little attention to the system producing and delivering the electricity. Yes, the motor itself is more efficient. But that’s one square on a much larger chessboard.



None of this makes thermal waste heat irrelevant. But waste heat should not be treated as the deciding measure of energy efficiency while the orders-of-magnitude advantage of concentrated energy is shoved off the ledger.



That’s the real Primary Energy Fallacy: count the inefficiency that favors wind and solar, discount the physical advantages that favor thermal generation, and declare the argument settled.



It isn’t.