Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
28m

Time to just quit wind and solar at the grid level.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
1h

Even the photograph "subtally" shows the difference. 🙄

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