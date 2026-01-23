Energy Security and Freedom

I agree completely that intermittent wind and solar are highly questionable additions to the grid in many of the locations where they’re being built. I live in upstate NY, where the average capacity factor for community solar is about 12%, and for grid-scale solar is barely 18%, according to NYSERDA and NYISO generating data. I can’t find solar REC prices that are “two or three times” the market price of electricity, by the way; I don’t know where that data comes from and seriously question its accuracy. Actual numbers are available from NYSERDA data; recent prices *include* the market price for indexed RECs.

If you look at Public Service Commission filings on the cost of NYS’s Climate Act, with its solar and wind buildout, you’ll note that out of a “typical” National Grid bill of $109.46, it comes to $10.35 (9.5%). While that isn’t trivial, it hardly explains why our bills run so much higher than the national average. In fact, there are a number of reasons. NYS’s grid dates originally from the 1880s. Many components installed in the 20th century are reaching the end of their engineering lifespans. Utilities have delayed maintenance, and it’s catching up with us. That’s one of several reasons. Note that I’m not letting Democratic lawmakers off the hook here; they appear largely unconcerned by the struggles that are taking place as

people here try to keep up with their bills. I say this as a Democrat, incidentally; my party is failing the people it should be representing.

So yes, the buildout of “renewables” has contributed to increased costs here, but not nearly as much as it will in the future, and THAT’S what worries me. We’re at about 2% of the grid-scale solar buildout we’ll need to meet the Climate Act’s goals for 2040 and beyond. We’re going to pay for a whole lot more wind and solar over the next 10-15 years than we have so far, and that cost is daunting. I looked at it briefly in my post “What it costs: How solar and wind buildout affect NYS electric bills”: https://ksvsm.substack.com/p/what-it-costs.

Redundancy costs. Renewable generation capacity is redundant. Storage might allow renewable generation to become dispatchable and thus non-redundant. However, current storage is much more expensive than renewable generation and suitable for only short duration backup.

New York currently expects to backup renewables with DEFRs, once they figure out what DEFRs are, which means continued redundancy.

