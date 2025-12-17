Guest Post from Ronald Stein, P.E. and Tom Kirkman.

Shockingly, zero-emissions ideologues have no comprehension that renewables, like wind and solar, exist only to generate intermittent electricity, since these so-called renewables cannot manufacture various transportation fuels made from hydrocarbons for vehicles, planes, and ships, which are demanded by the infrastructures of today, the same infrastructures that did not exist 200 years ago.

We often hear that solar and wind electricity is “clean” and basically “free,” and it does not have thermal losses like a nuclear or gas-fired power plant. But to make wind and solar energy usable and reliable in the real world, we have to build enormous support systems, mine rare minerals, manufacture components, build storage, upgrade the grid, maintain everything, and then eventually dispose of it. It’s not just about a solar panel and a little breeze blowing over a turbine blade.

Those green ideologies are 100% political in the few wealthy countries that can afford to subsidize their delusions with taxpayer-funded subsidies! Examples of the “green” delusion:

The “green” mandates for transitioning from ICE vehicles to EVs, those so-called “zero emissions” vehicles, would only eliminate gasoline used in ICE vehicles, which is only 1 of the more than 6,000 products made from hydrocarbons. The EV, like the ICE vehicle, continues to be 100% made from those oil products, inclusive of tires, computers, wiring, and insulation, and all the electronics of true climate progress begin not with mandates, but with energy literacy — understanding what energy can and cannot do, and respecting the balance between ambition and reality.

None of the green illusionists, inclusive of one of its political leaders such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, can explain how wind turbines and solar panels can make any of the other 5,999 products made from oil that we see in operating hospitals, airports, offices, shopping centers, data centers, etc. or how those renewables will support the merchant ships, cruise ships, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft on this planet that did not exist 200 years ago?

The massive amounts of mining and manufacturing required to produce the physical components for industrial-scale wind turbines, solar panel installations, and EV batteries are very harmful to humanity and the environment.

Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children. The SKY NEWS 6-minute video is confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the human atrocities among folks with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation occurring in developing countries, so that the wealthy countries can go green.

Subsidies to purchase EVs are financial incentives to encourage further exploitation of residents with yellow, brown, and black skin in developing countries. The environmental impacts of EV mandates, impacts that are deliberately being ignored by EV evangelists.

Consequently, there may be growing ethical and moral concerns from buyers of EVs about them “financially supporting” countries like China and Africa that supply the lithium and cobalt for those EV batteries, that lack sufficient labor laws and environmental regulations, to continue humanity atrocities against people with yellow, brown, and black skin, and environmental degradation in those developing countries, for the exotic minerals and metals to make EV batteries, JUST so the few wealthy countries with unlimited taxpayer funds can go “green”!

Failures of the renewables transition era are insults to taxpayers, as the world’s population depends on insulation, wires, computers, and fertilizers that “renewables” cannot provide. The ideology of “net-zero emissions,” while politically appealing, is in practice destructive to future generations. By discouraging the construction of new refineries and processing facilities in developed countries, it undermines the very foundations of the supply chain that delivers essential fuels and products to society. If this trajectory continues, the outcome will not be a cleaner or safer world, but rather one marked by shortages, rising costs, and declining living standards for billions of people.

So the question as to how to meet the growing demand for electricity then becomes … how to continue to add continuous, uninterruptible, and reliable sources of electricity, to feed the growing global demand for a constantly increasing amount of energy? The future is looking increasingly bright for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Amazon recently announced that it is helping to build one of the first Small Modular Nuclear Reactors in the U.S.

SMRs are next-generation nuclear reactors. They are much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors and are specifically designed to enable simpler design, faster deployment, and lower construction costs.

“This project isn’t just about new technology; it’s about creating a reliable source of carbon-free electricity that will support our growing digital world,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s chief sustainability officer. “I’m excited about the potential of SMRs and the positive impact they will have on both the environment and local communities.”

Seems that zero-emissions ideologues are energy-blind, as all their electricity generation so-called “solutions” are made with parts and components made from fossil fuels. ALL six methods for generating electricity from coal, natural gas, hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar are built with products, components, and equipment made from oil derivatives derived from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be no so-called renewables!

