Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
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When a new technology is developed, I have no problem with the government getting involved and helping with a portion of the research and supplying some funding for a set period of time, if the new technology looks promising. This is why we live in America, the greatest country in the world.

With solar and wind, I believe some of these projects and installations are good and working,but we have to also realize that the sun does not shine all the time nor does the wind blow constantly. This thinking that some have that these technologies are our answer to having reliable electrical energy from them is just stupid. Solar and maybe wind should be used for residential and small industrial, but they must be installed with battery backup.

Enjoy what you can get out of them, but realize that the majority of the power you will consume will still be produced by fossil fuels.

Let’s get our governments to find those ways to make our power plants over 90% energy efficient. Remember this is America. We can do it!!

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