The following is a condensed version of another outstanding post from Jo Nova, this time on the increasingly obvious abandonment of the working class by Democrat, Labour, other socialist, and weak conservative political parties throughout the West. Their political investment in climate was, they supposed, a two-fer that would pull in votes and money from grifters, but it hasn’t worked out

Too late, the socialists have realized they’ve lost the working class.

Not only did the British Labour Party get humiliated in the last few days, but ten thousand miles away, so did the Australia conservatives where they suffered a catastrophic 30% swing to One Nation. The unthinkable is happening. unelectable Climate Deniers are romping home politically, and the workers are voting “far-right”.

Climate change and the core left-wing totems are not just failing to reach voters, they’re actively turning them away. It’s the same in the US where voters have already elected the antichrist of Climate Action (and three times already). It’s slowly dawning on the socialists that it is not a momentary blip.

Things are getting so bad, the New York Times warned Democrats to “Forget climate change, and talk about something else.”

The left took the working class for granted…

But their plan to win back the working class won’t work — they picked the wrong topic, then stuck to it like glue, then left it too late to say “sorry” and they aren’t saying sorry anyway.

They’re not even admitting they were wrong. “To be clear, this does not mean an abandonment of climate goals.” They say. Instead, they make excuses about how good leaders will do things that reduce emissions anyhow, like offering free buses, or redesigning building codes, but they won’t call it “climate change”. Because, shh, we don’t want the voters to know what we are doing, or what we believe. We just want to win, right? Yay, democracy?

In one survey 59% of voters were bothered that climate change had become political. That’s a huge slab of the population that doesn’t believe “climate science” is scientific anymore, it’s just political — 59%…