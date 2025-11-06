The incomparable Jo Nova has written a post regarding the solar glut in Australia that is simply a must-read to grasp the ludicrous nature of the “energy transition” so many governments and institutions have forced upon the poor and the middle class to further enrich wealthy elites, all in the name of the supposed “common good.”

Here is some of what Jo had to say, and it’s applicable to every Western nation:

It’s a very socialist solution to a socialist problem. Having screwed the free market, the government has to take desperate measures to limit the damage being done by the solar death spiral. The more solar panels we install, the more expensive electricity gets, which forces more people to install solar panels, etc, and so on until “poof” we turn into Zimbabwe. Last year, Jeff Dimery, the head of Alinta claimed that the “the rooftop solar glut” was so bad, the renewables transition itself had stalled. The solar surge in Australia has destroyed the profit margin for reliable generators. But it also killed the business case for new solar installations, and wind turbine parks too. With the national market bleeding negative prices at lunchtime, most generators would have to pay real money if they generate at lunchtime, but the household solar owners don’t. This created the perverse incentive where the only escape for households from rising electricity prices was to put solar panels on the roof. We’re reached the point where two thirds of Australia was subsidizing the other third to buy solar power. Like a dragon that eats it’s own tail, it couldn’t go on forever.

Since solar panels were always subsidized, we know they were not economic to install. They were never really cheaper than mass coal fired power — not on a 24 hour system. S, we’re added 4 million inefficient generators that wouldn’t have been installed without the subsidy, and we’ve paid the subsidy too. Now we’re putting bandaids on top of bandaids so we can pretend that it will get cheaper, maybe, one day… For years the unwashed masses have been quietly forced to pay for wealthier people to install solar panels in Australia. It was all so well disguised. Solar installers would sell panels below their real cost and then collect the SRES carbon credits as a rebate the cover the difference. But on the other end of that deal, electricity consumers paid for those carbon credits as an unlisted extra on top of their rapidly rising bills. This charge hit the poor who didn’t have solar panels harder than those who could afford them. It means, then, that part of the cost of installation of solar panels was paid for by neighbors who got nothing in return… Right now, the government doesn’t want to tell Australians that don’t have solar that they can’t install it (“you missed the boat”). They don’t want to tell people with solar panels to pay back the subsidies and rebates to help reduce electricity prices (“We said it would be cheap, but it isn’t”). The government needs a lot of batteries to keep the renewable fantasy alive a bit longer, but they can’t afford them, so they need some carrot-and-stick-tricks to get Australians to do it for them.

I can’t say it any better than Jo’s first paragraph, which may be succinctly summed up as “socialism, under all its various forms, sucks.” Everything about green energy is an exercise in socialism, and that’s why it can’t work and won’t. Sadly, about half the public doesn’t get that until it hits them and some not even then.

