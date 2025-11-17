The BBC is in huge trouble because it spliced together two bits of widely separated video to make it look as if President Trump said something he did not. That would seem to be fraud, and the channel deservedly may go under for that exercise in hatred and stupidity. But, that’s not the only instance of Brit officialdom playing fast and loose with the facts. The UK Met Office (for meteorology) made up temperature data in its quest to sell a global warming narrative.

John Robson explains in his latest video, and you simply won’t believe it!

We are bombarded daily by agencies that are selling, rather than doing. Enough already!

#MetOffice #Climate #Temperature #WeatherStations #UK #ClimateDiscussionNexus #Robson

