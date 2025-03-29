The Trump tariffs are a mystery to media types who know nothing and imagine they know everything, but what they are accomplishing is two-fold. They are bringing oil and gas investment to the U.S. from foreign countries and they are knocking down barriers to free trade.

This story from the BOE Report puts everything in perspective:

India is considering a proposal to scrap an import tax on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to boost purchases and help cut the trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, four government and industry sources said. The United States is India’s second biggest supplier but the two sides are looking to ramp up volumes for India’s energy-hungry economy, one of the fastest growing in the world. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit last month, India pledged to increase U.S. energy purchases by $10 billion to $25 billion in the near future, while both leaders agreed to target $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030… India currently imposes a 2.5% basic customs duty and an additional 0.25% social welfare tax on LNG, but tax is not levied on supplies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia under bilateral agreements… Unlike Canada and the European Union, India is actively seeking to appease the Trump administration as it ratchets up pressure on trading partners, and is open to cutting tariffs on over half of U.S. imports worth $23 billion, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Also, China’s 15% import tax imposed last month on LNG imports from the U.S. could divert trade of the super-chilled fuel to India, where the International Energy Agency expects a 60% jump in gas use between 2023 and 2030, with imports of LNG doubling over that period. India, the world’s fourth-biggest LNG importer, imported 25.9 million tonnes of LNG worth about $14.2 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year to March 31, government data showed. LNG imports are on track to average about 27-28 million tonnes in this fiscal year, with U.S. supplies accounting for 20%-25% of that, a third source said. India’s U.S. LNG imports are driven by state-run GAIL (India) Ltd’s long term deals with U.S. companies to buy 5.8 million tons of LNG annually. GAIL has also said it would revive plans to buy a stake in a U.S. LNG plant or secure a long-term U.S. LNG deal after Washington lifted a ban on export permits for new projects, part of Trump’s agenda to maximise U.S. energy development… India’s oil ministry has asked companies to raise energy imports, wherever possible, a government source said. Apart from LNG, India can also raise U.S. imports of petrochemicals, ethane, propane and butane, the source said.

Can it get any better? This is how it’s done!

