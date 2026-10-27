Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
18h

There is no free lunch and the greenies lunch is expensive. The lying about the cost of the green favorites is just insulting to an educated person’s intelligence. Going green is not what it’s promoted to be - in fact it’s the violation of our moral duty to practice good conservation - the wise use of our natural resources. The green is only a dream, not reality.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
20h

Wealthy developed countries have labor laws and environmental laws, that poorer developing countries do not have.

Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children. The SKY NEWS 6-minute video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcJ8me22NVs is confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the humanity atrocities among folks with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation occurring in developing countries so that the wealthy countries can go green.

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