The World Health Organization (WHO) and The Lancet (the medical journal) distinguished themselves during the COVID debacle by their obsequious catering to the wants of the CCP, globalist power seekers, and Big Pharma. The Lancet dropped any pretense of science when it published a widely-cited hit piece on hydroxychloroquine (a cheap and widely available way to fight the Wu-Flu, only to have to withdraw it a few weeks later as junk science, after the damage was done.

But, now science is apparently back, as the two entities have joined hands to study gas appliances and concluded they’re a good thing despite bans in some obtuse blue states.

The study, described as meta-analyses of 116 specific studies, may be found here and the following is a condensed version of the concluding discussion (emphasis added):

This comprehensive synthesis of the effects from gaseous fuels used for cooking, heating, or both cooking and heating on key health outcomes provides a valuable evidence base for health-related policies affiliated with the clean-cooking agenda in LMICs. The meta-analyses confirm the potential health gains that can be achieved from switching from polluting solid fuels and kerosene to clean gaseous fuels in terms of reduced emissions of PM2.5 and CO. By investigating the potential health effects of gas use for cooking or heating compared with electricity, this analysis also provides evidence to inform emerging concerns over the potential effects of cooking with gas on asthma that are shaping current energy policy in the USA and Europe. Our meta-analyses indicate that cooking or heating with gas substantially (and significantly) lowers the risk of acute lower respiratory infections or pneumonia, low birth weight, preterm birth, chronic lung disease, and respiratory symptoms (including wheeze, which is closely correlated with the occurrence of asthma) relative to use of polluting fuels, such as wood, charcoal, and kerosene, which are relied on by much of the developing world. Reductions in risk for child and adult asthma were not statistically significant…

One helpful addition to understanding the relationship between adoption of cleaner cooking fuels (eg, gas) and energy (electricity) and positive effects on health is the objective measurement of actual exposure to health-damaging pollutants (eg, respirable PM2.5, CO, and NO2)… Historically, few studies have attempted to objectively measure exposure to specific air pollutants; however, with the increased availability of low-cost air-quality monitors, future studies of clean cooking fuels and energy and health should incorporate such exposure measurement to strengthen interpretation of any estimates of effect… In conclusion, this article demonstrates a significantly lower risk for key health outcomes when switching from polluting solid fuels or kerosene to gaseous fuels for cooking or heating, suggesting cleaner fuels could contribute to reducing the global disease burden from exposure to household air pollution... This potential health gain is important when designing strategies to scale the adoption of clean cooking fuels and technologies in LMICs, where the disease burden from reliance on polluting fuels is greatest. In most of these contexts, gas (particularly liquefied petroleum gas) represents the best option for effective scalability in the short-to-medium term… Although further understanding the relationship between exposure to NO2 and other pollutants emitted from gas combustion is necessary, our evidence suggests that gaseous fuels can be considered an important transitional clean fuel option in contexts without access to renewably-sourced electric cooking and heating.

That last line indicates the pain involved for the authors in having to admit the whole natural gas appliance ban is based on lies. They just had to say “renewably-sourced electric cooking and heating” to remain politically correct, of course. Sad, isn’t it? Yet, they did admit the truth, and perhaps that was because they learned something from COVID. I certainly hope so.

