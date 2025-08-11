Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Livingston's avatar
Alex Livingston
1h

From what you've written, they never explicitly compare health outcomes from using gas appliances to health outcomes from using electric appliances, meaning they can go on condemning gas appliances in the “developed” world by claiming that they are less healthy than electric appliances.

Besides, have they actually looked at the knock-on effects of implementing gas service to communities that currently use solid fuel and the like? Might they not end up worse off all things considered? Might it not be better just to install stoves and fireplaces with effective chimneys?

Thanks for sharing anyway.

It would be good if you spelled out what LMIC stands for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture