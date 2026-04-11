The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology just put out a study that contradicts the climate scam narrative that heat kills. It’s titled “Cardiovascular disease mortality attributable to monthly non-optimal temperature in the united states: a county-level analysis,” and here are the best parts (emphasis and paragraphing added, citations deleted):

Our study included 819 counties [and] encompassed approximately 81.9% of the 2010 US population over 25 years old, with 14,180,068 cardiovascular deaths (after imputation = 14,197,710, a 0.12% increase) between 2000 and 2020 being analyzed… As shown in Fig. 1, the MMT was 23.2°C (empirical 95% CI: 22.50, 24.01), which corresponded to the 80.7th percentile of the population-weighted distribution of monthly mean temperatures (empirical 95% CI: 77.4th, 83.8th percentile). Nationally, over the 20-year period, there was an estimated 2,242 (empirical 95% CI: 1,925, 2,639) heat-attributable and 42,735 (empirical 95% CI: 40,717, 44,956) deaths per year. The corresponding annual mortality rates were 1.3 (empirical 95% CI: 1.2, 1.6) for heat and 25.6 (empirical 95% CI: 24.4, 27.0) for cold per 100,000 person-years. These estimates correspond to 0.33% (empirical 95% CI: 0.28%, 0.39%) and 6.3% (empirical 95% CI: 6.0%, 6.6%) of total annual cardiovascular deaths in the analytic sample for heat and cold, respectively.

Fig. 1. Temperature and cardiovascular disease mortality exposure-response curve in 819 US counties. MMT = minimum-mortality temperature. Dashed line equate to the population-weighted 2.5 th and 97.5 th temperature percentiles.

Sensitivity analyses varying degrees of freedom for long-term trend control and excluding imputed months yielded similar MMT and attributable mortality estimates. In this nationwide county-level analysis of 819 counties encompassing more than 80% of the US population over two decades, we observed a non-linear association between ambient temperature and cardiovascular disease mortality, with cold exposure accounting for most temperature-attributable cardiovascular deaths.

Our findings align with prior studies demonstrating a greater cardiovascular mortality burden associated with cold than with heat. For example, a large multi-country study reported 9.1 excess cardiovascular deaths per 1,000 attributable to extreme cold compared with 2.2 attributable to heat. Similarly, Hundessa et al. found that 8.2% of excess cardiovascular deaths were attributable to cold versus 0.66% to heat. As in other studies, the predominance of cold-attributable mortality in our analysis partly reflects exposure distribution, as approximately 80% of county-months occurred below the MMT. Moreover, several mechanisms may be associated with the higher cardiovascular mortality observed at lower temperatures. Cold exposure increases sympathetic activity and peripheral vasoconstriction, raising blood pressure and myocardial oxygen demand, and may promote plaque instability and prothrombotic states. These physiological stresses can exacerbate underlying chronic conditions, particularly among individuals with cardio-kidney-metabolic disease, who may be more vulnerable to non-optimal temperatures. From a public health perspective, our estimates highlight that temperature-related cardiovascular deaths extend far beyond those directly coded as hypothermia or heat-related illness, underscoring the need to incorporate temperature forecasts into public health surveillance and emergency planning to allow for improved anticipation of temperature-related cardiovascular disease burden. From a cardiovascular prevention standpoint, integrating ambient temperature into seasonal risk communication and preparedness strategies may help mitigate preventable events. Moreover, older adults and individuals with cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions may benefit from targeted outreach during sustained cold periods, including reinforcement of medication adherence, blood pressure control, and access to adequate indoor heating… In this nationwide county-level analysis spanning two decades and encompassing more than four-fifths of the US population, non-optimal ambient temperatures were associated with a substantial burden of cardiovascular disease mortality, with cold exposure accounting for most temperature-attributable deaths.

Common sense is verified yert again: heat can be uncomfortable, but cold kills.

Hat Tip: J. Nova

#Heat #Cold #Climate #Cardiology #Study

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