The MacMaster nails a major problem for EV evangelists. They’ve bought into the lie that an EV purchase and smart meters as bold moves to save the planet while getting a largely free lunch. But, politicians never keep their word, of course, and they’re now using the smart meters to extract taxes from the evangelists, which will surely happen in the U.S. as well as the UK and everywhere else green energy gullibility prevails.

Enjoy and learn!

#EVs #MacMaster #EVtaxes #SmartMeters #UK

