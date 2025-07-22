Guest Post by Ronald Stein P.E., Dr. Robert Jeffrey, and Olivia Vaughan.

For South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, where electricity deficits stifle growth, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) offer a promising solution.

With the Trump Administration poised to reshape global electricity policy, the U.S. has a unique opportunity to lead the West in supporting Africa’s electricity-driven progress through SMRs. The Trump administration should lead Western nations in abandoning hypocritical restrictions and thus become a collaborator in advancing African electricity security.

The Electricity Crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a dire electricity crisis. Over 600 million people — more than 40% of the continent’s population — lack access to electricity, a figure projected to rise to 657 million by 2030 without intervention. This deficit hampers industrialization, healthcare, and education, trapping millions in poverty. South Africa, with its Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, is the only country in Africa with operational nuclear power, yet even here, electricity reliability remains a challenge.

The West has built its prosperity on an abundant supply chain of products and transportation fuels made from fossil fuels and abundant electricity. Now, through the Marshall Plan, it pressures Africa to adopt renewable-heavy policies that prioritize climate goals over developmental reality. Solar and wind can only generate intermittent electricity and are costly in regions with limited grid infrastructure, which are unable to deliver the consistent baseload power required for industrial growth.

Forcing Africa into a renewable-only path risks perpetuating electricity poverty, a form of hypocrisy that is bullying the world’s poor.

Small Modular Reactors: A Game-Changer for Africa

Enter Small Modular Reactors, a technology ideally suited to address Africa’s electricity challenges. Unlike traditional large-scale nuclear plants, which require significant upfront costs and extensive water for cooling, SMRs are compact, scalable, and designed for flexibility. With outputs typically ranging from 10 to 300 MW, SMRs can power small towns, mining operations, or urban centers, making them perfect for Africa’s diverse and often remote landscapes.

South Africa has emerged as a global leader in SMR development, particularly through its Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) and its successor, the HTMR-100. Initiated in the 1990s, the PBMR uses helium gas for cooling, eliminating the need for large water bodies — a critical advantage in arid regions. The HTMR-100, developed privately after the PBMR project stalled in 2010 due to financial constraints, is designed for rapid deployment and affordability, with off-the-shelf components reducing costs. A single unit can power a large town or mining complex, and its fuel can be safely stockpiled for years, ensuring reliability even in remote areas.

Recent developments signal a revival. South Africa’s Energy Minister has committed to a 2,500 MW nuclear build program, explicitly endorsing SMRs.

The Nuclear Renaissance and U.S. Leadership

The global resurgence of nuclear power, spurred by the Trump Administration’s recent executive orders, aligns with Africa’s needs. By addressing regulatory, supply, and siting challenges, these orders have ignited a nuclear stock rally, with companies like Nano Nuclear, Oklo, and NuScale leading the charge as U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum declared, “Mark this day on your calendar. This is going to turn the clock back on over 50 years of overregulation.” Whether this marks a true nuclear renaissance or a speculative bubble, the market’s optimism, backed by bipartisan support, signals a shift toward nuclear power as a reliable, clean electricity source.

For Africa, Generation IV SMRs offer a transformative opportunity. Their modular design enables factory-based construction and on-site assembly, resulting in reduced costs and deployment times compared to traditional reactors. In countries with nuclear experience like South Africa, SMRs could be deployed in as little as about 5 years. Technologies like the HTMR-100, with passive safety features, enhance safety and minimize risks, addressing concerns about radiation and proliferation.

The Role of the Trump Administration

The Trump Administration’s pro-nuclear stance presents a golden opportunity. By investing in SMR projects, the U.S. can support Africa’s electricity goals while fostering economic partnerships. It’s time to reject Western bullying and prioritize Africa’s development, countering its reliance on foreign powers like Russia and China, which dominate nuclear exports to Africa.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) relies on the Linear No-Threshold (LNT) model, established in the 1950s, to regulate radiation exposure, assuming all doses linearly increase cancer risk. However, this model is criticized for ignoring biological evidence of DNA repair, apoptosis, and adaptive responses that mitigate low-dose radiation effects, potentially overestimating harm from nuclear power plant releases by orders of magnitude.

Studies, including those from high-background radiation areas and animal models, suggest low doses may stimulate protective responses (hormesis). The LNT model’s adoption, influenced by historical anti-nuclear biases rather than low-dose data, drives overly conservative regulations, inflating costs and public fear.

The NRC should urgently review LNT against threshold or hormesis models, integrating modern biological and epidemiological evidence, to ensure regulations reflect current science and balance safety with practicality.

Seizing the Moment

Africa’s right to develop is undeniable, and SMRs are a critical tool to achieve it. South Africa’s leadership in SMR technology, coupled with growing interest across Sub-Saharan Africa, signals a path to electricity security and economic growth. The Trump Administration can lead the West in supporting this vision, dismantling restrictive green mandates and investing in Africa’s nuclear future. Denying Africa access to electricity is not justice — it’s a betrayal. By championing SMRs, the U.S. can help power Africa’s rise, ensuring prosperity for the continent and stability for the world. The time to act is now.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, energy consultant, speaker, author of books and articles on energy, environmental policy, and human rights, and Founder of PTS Advance, a California-based company.

Dr. Robert Jeffrey is an economist, business manager, and energy expert. He has a Masters degree in economics and holds a PhD in Engineering Management. He was on the economic round table advising the South African Reserve Bank.

Olivia Vaughan holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Law and a MBA and operates across key sectors in the circular economy with a focus on sustainable systems and the built environment. She lives in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

