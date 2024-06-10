Guest Post from David Wojick at CFact.
It is very simple. The cost of storing electricity is so huge it makes getting through a single windless night under a net zero wind, solar and storage plan economically impossible.
This is especially true of cold nights where blackouts can be deadly. I recently made a legislative proposal to Pennsylvania along these lines so let’s use them as our example, keeping in mind that this is true everywhere.
Pennsylvania peaks at around 30,000 MW so let’s consider a windless night with a constant need of just 20,000 MW. There should be lots of these especially in winter. Cold snaps are typically due to windless high pressure systems of arctic air with lots of overnight radiative cooling.
In the world of solar “nights” are 16 hours or more long since solar systems only generate a lot of energy for 8 hours a day. It is likely less in a Pennsylvania winter where it is dark at 4 pm.
So to get through the night we need to have stored at least 20,000 MW times 16 hours or 320,000 MWh of juice. For simplicity we ignore all sorts of technical details that would make this number bigger, like input-output losses.
The present capital cost of grid scale batteries is around $600,000 per MWh. Again this ignores all sorts of technical factors that make that number bigger, like buildings, transmission, etc.
Simple arithmetic says this works out to an incredible $192 billion dollars just for the batteries. Clearly, this is economically impossible. In round numbers two hundred billion dollars just to get through the night!wind and solar plus batteries simply does not work. Even if the cost magically dropped 90% it would still be an impossible $20 billion just to buy the batteries.
This is so simple one wonders why none of the utilities, public utility commissions, independent system operators and reliability agencies ever thought of it. Or maybe they did and decided not to mention it.
Moreover, on really cold nights the need for electricity can easily get to peak demand, which would require more like $300 billion in batteries. Then, too, there might be a cloudy or even snowy day pushing the need to 16 + 8 + 16 = 40 hours. Or several cloudy windless days at which point we are talking about a trillion dollars or more.
Clearly, these simple numbers make net zero power based on wind, solar and batteries impossibly expensive. Other forms of storage are likely no cheaper. The reality is we are talking about storing an enormous amount of energy which simply cannot be done. The obvious solution is to have lots of reliable generation.
Which brings me to my legislative proposal which is also very simple. It merely requires the utilities to figure out how to meet the need for electricity on brutally cold windless nights that are likely to occur.
You can read it here. The title is “Avoiding deadly blackouts” because in severe cold a blackout can kill people. In the horrible Texas blackout estimates run to over 700 deaths. Cold kills.
In fact this is a requirement for today not just some distant net zero fantasy. We are already to the point where a lot of States could not keep the heat on if they got a severe cold snap like they have already had in the past.
In “Avoiding deadly blackouts” I point out that Pennsylvania and the rest of PJM narrowly avoided blacking out in winter storm Elliot. On paper they had a 30% margin of safety which was wiped out by the cold. But Elliot was actually mild compared to several earlier severe cold spells. We must prepare for these extreme events.
We use a tremendous amount of electricity which net zero cannot possibly provide on windless nights. But we are already under severe threat. The States must act now to prevent deadly blackouts. Storage is not the answer. We need reliable generation much of which will be fossil fueled.
Thanks. Excellent, clear, simple piece of logic. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. When the weak link breaks, the chain becomes worthless. The wind, solar, and battery energy system has 3 weak links - when there's no wind, when there's no sun, and when there's not enough backup battery. The chain will break so it's worthless. It would be better to not spend a single dime on this system. We need steady, reliable, dependable power. The only exceptions are for a few niche applications. For analogy, I can use a battery powered weed trimmer around home. If the battery goes down, I can wait and finish the job another day. It's not essential and it's not an emergency - my need is intermittent. No backup batteries needed for non-essential needs that can wait a week or so for completion, and no extra grid transmission or connection costs needed. So homeowners who can afford some rooftop solar or a little windmill might still be interested, but grid scale wind and solar will never work out. I'll predict that 20 years from now the last standing wind turbine relic will die from lack of maintenance.
In Sydney we calculated the storage required to get through a night with little or no wind in SE Australia, the National Energy Market, which is similar to Pennsylvania with base load 20GW and peaking towards 30G apart from spikes during extreme weather.
We did the sums with all of our 20GW coal capacity eliminated, and half of it, which is about the 2030 scenario.
Allowing some legacy hydro and a GW of wind, but no gas because that is too expensive.
With no coal in the system the storage required was north of 240GWh, with half the coal in place it was 140GWh.
Cost the batteries required to store that and see how many noughts you end up with in the total, especially if you have two windless nights in a row as we did last year.
Every two or three years we get protracted wind droughts lasting up to three days across the whole of the NEM, and of course there are dozens that are shorter and cover less of the territory.
All of the battery projects in the pipeline from intention to final commissioning add up to some 60GWh and the working batteries amount to some 3GWh.