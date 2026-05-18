Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Call to Action! A leading environmental pressure group is urging us to volunteer to debate climate and energy issues on all leading social media platforms. I am very active on LinkedIn and Facebook, so I have signed up on the Sierra Club’s website. You can also.

Background

As reported at Yale Climate Connections,

Jennifer McCharen of the Sierra Club says reading this can make people feel confusion or despair. So she leads a team of more than 1,300 volunteers who are fighting back – not by arguing with online trolls but by uplifting truthful content…. Each week, her team sends a few accurate social media posts to these volunteer ‘Climate Truth-Tellers’ and asks them to flood the comments.

“Instead of arguing with trolls,” Sierra Club states, “they’re amplifying the truth.”

Trolls? Does this apply to those of us who argue in good faith because of a belief in superior arguments? Or is this an attempt to limit debate—given the leaky, failing narrative of climate alarm and forced energy transformation?

In fact, the numerous critics of climate alarm are winning on social media, hence the call for volunteers to push back. Some of us point out facts such as the head of the Los Angeles chapter of the Sierra Club once calling wind turbines “The Cuisinarts of the Air.” Is there anything wrong with this?

Filter Questions

The first filter questions are, “How important is clean, renewable energy to you?” and “How important is protecting our public lands from destructive drilling, mining, and fracking?” I answered “extremely important” for both.

Getting the truth out about “clean, renewable energy” is vital to end the Green Energy Scam. Industrial wind and solar is not clean or green–just the opposite in terms of blight, sprawl, and inefficiency. “Protecting our public lands” requires privatization so that the owners can prioritize uses and steward the asset that now has a (private) capital value to maximize. Basic free-market environmentalism.

The next filter questions are:

Why are you interested in protecting our wild places, wildlife, and natural resources? An easy choice is given and answered: “I want future generations to have a better world.”

“What are the most important issues we face today?” I checked “Clean and Plentiful Water.” I would have checked “Climate Change” except for the missing word Policy. And I could have (re)checked “Clean, Renewable Energy” to correct the anti-environmental narrative.

Sign Up Now

“Your voice matters,” the Sierra Club states. “We need dedicated supporters to help elevate accurate, educational content on social media platforms where bad information is running rampant.” True–and in the direction of exaggerated alarm and false solutions.

You can counter the misinformation that spews from the Industrial Climate Complex and the anti-industrial Progressive Left. Please join here.

#SierraClub #MasterResource #Bradley #EnvironmentalJustice #Debate

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