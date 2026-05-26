Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
8m

Recent CT bids for standard generation service for January 2027 were 31.5, 37.5, and 43.817 c/kWh each being for 10% of full requirements service...and the bids were submitted in Dec before Iran.

Add 18c/kWh for delivery and your electricity costs 50-60 c/kWh in Jan.

High prices due to burning oil as gas is constrained.

Heat pump buyers beware as your winter prices are being subsidized non heat pump customers. The subsidy won't last for long as non hp customers will see their prices double due to hp.

Maine alone has added 130,000 heat pumps or about 1000 MW. It will get even worse as the $450M federal Heat Pump Accelerator Program will subsideze adding 580,000 heat pumps or another 4000 MW.

An all around disaster.

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Ernest Doub's avatar
Ernest Doub
2h

The patent falsehood of the Sierra Club assertion of leakage of gas transmission pipelines is demonstrated by merely looking at the number of such pipelines running through neighborhoods across the nation that people are totally unaware of the existence of.

If you are observant and start noticing white pipes with an orange top section planted in a line running mile after mile, those are indicators of a buried pipeline within a couple of feet or less of the placement of the marker. Now that you know what to look for and what these commonplace items in the scenery are for you may actually become aware of just how widespread and ubiquitous these pipelines are.

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