Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

MDN told you that Enbridge has launched an open season for customers to sign up for capacity along an expanded Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline in New England (see Enbridge Proposes Major Expansion of Algonquin Pipe: Project Beacon).

While details about Project Beacon are still vague, the company has indicated it would replace sections of the pipeline with larger-diameter pipes in some places and run secondary pipelines (called looping) alongside existing pipes in others. Project Beacon also involves expanding some compressor stations along the route, and could include new gas storage facilities.

A day after the project was officially announced, the Connecticut chapter of the radical Sierra Club launched a campaign to lie about and smear the project.

Here’s what the Sierra Club published yesterday:

HARTFORD, Conn. – Enbridge has unveiled “Project Beacon,” a proposal to expand the so-called “Algonquin” Pipeline, a name appropriated from the Indigenous people of the region, by installing larger methane gas pipelines and new pipe routes. The gas pipeline runs from New Jersey to Massachusetts, through New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island carrying methane gas from the Marcellus shale region in Appalachia. Connecticut is already overreliant on methane gas for electricity when renewable options are readily available to meet the region’s needs. Pipeline construction reportedly costs $12.1 million per mile, a high price tag that would be passed on to customers’ through increased electricity and energy bills. For example, the vast majority (69 percent) of what Connecticut residents pay on their gas bills goes towards the construction and maintenance of distribution pipelines plus delivery, while the remaining amount covers the cost of the actual gas.

Gas use and expansion also has negative public health impacts. Pipelines, and other fixtures of gas infrastructure along the route, leak methane gas and toxic chemicals into nearby communities. These pollutants are especially harmful to children and the elderly. For years, the Enbridge-owned compressor station in Cromwell, CT – located along the “Algonquin” pipeline and also slated for a capacity increase – violated their air permits, emitting excess amounts of health-harming volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within one mile of the Cromwell Middle School. In response to the “Project Beacon” proposal, Sena Wazer of Sierra Club Connecticut issued the following statement: “The expansion of Enbridge’s pipeline will only raise energy costs and pollute communities. Our overreliance on methane gas is a primary driver of Connecticut’s high electricity costs. Pipeline construction will add to those costs. And to top it off, Enbridge has been fined for exceeding its air pollution limits in our state. Governor Lamont and other Northeastern Governors must stand up and oppose any new gas pipeline expansions. Neither our wallets nor our health can afford it.”*

The statement, “The expansion of Enbridge’s pipeline will only raise energy costs and pollute communities,” is patently false. Project Beacon will not pollute communities, and it will not raise energy costs. The Clubbers make false allegations, and nobody challenges them. Where is the evidence that either of those things will happen by expanding Algonquin? Where is the evidence that the existing Algonquin has leaked “toxic chemicals into nearby communities”? There is no evidence. Just lies.

#NewYork #MDN #Massachusetts #Pipeline #NaturalGas #SierraClub #Lamont #ProjectBeacon #Algonquin

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