Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
5d

There is an option to these mega acre solar farms and Lithium batteries. www.SidelCREN.com The Sidel TESS System stores heat energy and stores that heat energy until the electricity is needed.

Instead of hundreds of acres of solar panels miles away from where the electricity is needed the Sidel TESS and 1 or 2 acres of parabolic solar can produce a MW of electricity at or near the location of need.

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