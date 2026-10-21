Guest Post by Brian Oram at BF Environmental Consultants.

Question: Is smarter renewable energy using battery storage the way to go? A review of the Penn Future Playbook on Energy.

Battery storage paired with renewables (especially solar) is a useful and increasingly competitive tool for grid flexibility, but it is not a complete or sufficient solution on its own for reliable, affordable power. The Penn Future Energy Playbook (August 2026, by Donna Kohut) advocates strongly for this approach in Pennsylvania, but it is an advocacy document from an environmental group with a clear preference for rapid fossil-fuel displacement.

What the Penn Future Playbook Argues

Penn Future’s thesis is that Pennsylvania should update its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard toward 35% renewables (with significant solar) by 2035, enable community solar, prioritize solar + storage on abandoned mine lands (AMLs) and brownfields/shuttered coal plants, modernize the grid with microgrids, and pursue industrial efficiency/electrification. It highlights:

Declining costs of solar and storage versus rising or volatile fossil costs.

Local job creation, tax revenue, land remediation (AMLs affect large areas), and bill savings via distributed generation.

Storage providing fast response, frequency regulation, and shifting of daytime solar for evening use, improving reliability over pure intermittency.

Targets around 1,500 MW of storage linked to solar goals, plus policy changes to cut interconnection and permitting delays.

It critiques policy inertia favoring gas and notes gas-plant performance issues (e.g., during Winter Storm Elliott).

Current Cost and Technology Realities: The Conventional Wisdom

Unsubsidized utility-scale solar LCOE is often among the lowest for new builds ($40–98/MWh in recent Lazard analyses), and four-hour battery storage has become cheaper than open-cycle gas peakers in many markets (Wood Mackenzie reports it undercutting them widely, with U.S. figures sometimes 65–75% lower for 2026 commercial operation in certain comparisons).

Solar + storage LCOE ranges higher ($61–156/MWh) but competes with combined-cycle gas in many scenarios by shifting energy and providing capacity/ancillary services.

Limitations matter more at system scale:

Most grid batteries (lithium-ion) are short-duration (typically 2–4 hours). They excel at daily peak shifting and fast response but do not solve multi-day low-renewable periods (“dunkelflaute”), prolonged winter cold with low solar output, or seasonal mismatches. Long-duration storage remains limited and more expensive.

Pennsylvania solar resource is moderate (roughly average or slightly below U.S. peak sun hours). Capacity factors for utility-scale solar are in the mid-teens percent range—far below nuclear (~90%) or gas plants that can run on demand. High penetration requires substantial overbuild, transmission, and backup/firm capacity.

System costs rise with higher variable renewable shares due to curtailment, integration, and the need for firm resources. Some analyses of renewables-heavy grids in PJM-like systems project very high costs for high reliability without large firm capacity.

Pennsylvania and PJM Context

Recent data show Pennsylvania’s generation dominated by natural gas (57–60%) and nuclear (30%), with coal much lower and solar/wind each around 1–1.5% (total low-carbon non-nuclear share still modest). The state is a major electricity exporter within PJM.

PJM faces resource adequacy pressure, largely from rapid data-center load growth that could worsen loss-of-load expectations well beyond planning standards by the late 2020s/2030s in reference scenarios. Interconnection queues are long, and capacity prices have risen. Storage helps (Brattle and others see tens of GW needed in PJM over time for flexibility and to support renewables while retaining firm resources), and surplus interconnection at existing sites offers a faster path.

However, studies emphasizing reliability generally retain conventional firm capacity (gas, nuclear) into the 2040s alongside storage. Winter Storm Elliott highlighted gas-plant outages from freezing and fuel issues (gas accounted for a large share of unplanned losses), prompting weatherization recommendations; nuclear performed more reliably. Short-duration batteries would have provided limited help in multi-day events.

Bottom Line

Smarter integration of renewables with battery storage is worth pursuing—especially solar on disturbed lands, commercial rooftops, and paired storage for peaks and local resilience. Costs have improved dramatically for the short-duration role, and PA has practical opportunities there. It can lower some bills, create construction jobs, and reduce emissions without fuel-supply vulnerabilities for those hours.

It is not a standalone path that can reliably replace firm, dispatchable resources at scale while keeping costs and reliability high, particularly for winter or high-demand growth. A practical approach prioritizes:

Adding flexible storage and renewables where they clear economically and on suitable sites.

Weatherizing and retaining (or adding) gas capacity for firm power.

Maintaining and potentially expanding nuclear for baseload.

Efficiency, demand response, and faster interconnection/permitting for all resources.

Realistic targets that do not force high renewable shares faster than firm capacity and long-duration options allow.

The Playbook usefully catalogs policy levers and land-use opportunities but underweights the physics of intermittency, duration limits of current storage, system-level costs, and the ongoing need for firm generation. Reliability and affordability should drive decisions more than any single technology or advocacy framing.

Some additional personal observations:

1. The Penn Future approach does not consider the option of putting a stronger focus on natural gas development and pipeline expansion and does not consider the option of adding small package nuclear reactors as baseload power. The ideology and pubic policy history of the organization appears to discourage this consideration and approach. In fact by 2050, we will need about a 25 to 50 % increase in baseload power demand. This issue can not be addressed by simply hardening the grid and supplying more intermittent solar or wind with battery storage.

2. Penn Future has long promoted energy efficiency, conservation, demand-side management, and reduced fossil fuel reliance with a focus on the issues related to climate change. I think this perspective causes the organization to where blinders to hybrid energy solutions that include a mix of fossil fuel, nuclear, pipelines, and renewable energy systems. Also, I think Dr. Michael E. Mann’s had a strong influence on the organizations policies and recommendations especially as it relates to energy and climate policies.

3. The shale boom and associated pipeline expansion of the 2010s substantially lowered U.S. gas prices and improved gas-plant economics. A renewed policy push would aim to recreate elements of that, though today’s turbine manufacturing bottleneck.



4. Most lithium-ion batteries are produced in China. China accounts for over 80% of global lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing capacity and production. Global nameplate capacity exceeded 4 TWh by the end of 2025 (up ~30% from 2024). iea.orgStationary/grid-scale storage relies heavily on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, for which China supplies nearly all manufacturing capacity and technical expertise (over 90% of battery storage applications use LFP). Midstream components (cathodes, anodes, precursors) are also highly concentrated in China. (Do we really want to become more depend on China?)



5. Total U.S. battery energy storage capacity (as of mid-2026, all segments):

Energy capacity: Roughly 195 GWh total. This breaks down approximately as ~165 GWh utility-scale (which nearly doubled from early 2025 levels) plus ~19 GWh commercial/industrial and ~9 GWh residential as of the end of 2025, with ~31 GWh added across segments in the first half of 2026. Power capacity: Utility-scale alone is about 52 GW (EIA, mid-2026). Distributed systems add a smaller amount of power capacity on top of that. Average system duration is around 3–3.5 hours.

How long this can meet U.S. electricity demand U.S. electricity demand context (approximate 2025–2026 figures): Annual generation/sales: on the order of 4,200–4,500 TWh. Using ~195 GWh of total battery energy capacity. At an average demand of ~500 GW: 195 GWh} / 500 GW} = 0.39 hours, or about 23 minutes. At a 750 GW peak: roughly 15–16 minutes. At an 800 GW peak: roughly 15 minutes.

6. Solar Panel Decommissioning - For utility solar panels, they are typically treated as special waste / possibly hazardous waste depending on the panel and state rules. At the federal level, some end-of-life panels are not hazardous, but some contain enough lead or other metals to qualify as hazardous waste; EPA is also working on universal-waste style rules for panels, but they are not the current federal standard yet.

For lithium batteries, they should go to a separate battery recycling or HHW stream, and in transport they’re regulated as hazardous materials with special packaging and shipping rules. Therefore, I am not sure we should be pushing a plan that generates more e-waste and hazardous waste with so little gain in total energy output as it relates to baseload production.

#PennFuture #Solar #NaturalGas #BatteryStorage #Playbook

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