A few days ago, I put up a post titled “Ferrari Tacks Toward Common Sense and the Demands of Its Customers Rather Than Trying to Appease the Climate Cult.” My take was that Ferrari was sticking to its tradition by honoring and promising to keep producing its internal combustion engine classic sports cars, even while creating an EV moodel to satisfy regulators. It turns out, though, that two of my favorite observers of the EV scene, such as it is, have quite different opinions, so, in the interest of allowing for debate, here are their views:

Both commentators, who are true car guys and not impostors like me, take Ferrari’s promise of an EV model in 2026 as a foolish sellout. Barry may have the weight of evidence on his side, as the company's share price immediately fell upon the announcement. He says the price would have soared had they truly given the Heisman to the EU and company.

What say you, readers?

#Ferrari #BarryCrampton #MGUY #EVs #ICEvehicles

Share