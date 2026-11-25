Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

[Editor’s Note: Jim Willis permits me to share one of his articles per week as a guest post here, and I’ve already shared one this week, but this one is special to me, and with his indulgence I share it as well. Please get a subscription from him though if you want to follow this story because he gets it like no one else.]

Wow! Seven months after the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) sued New York State over its frack ban (see New Lawsuit Brought Against NY Claims State Frack Ban a “Taking”), the same public interest law firm has opened a second front, this time against the rogue Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC).

PLF filed not one, but two federal lawsuits on behalf of June Chesser, a dairy farmer’s daughter who co-owns the mineral rights under her family’s 83-acre farm in Damascus Township, Wayne County. The first suit, filed Nov. 19 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, asks Uncle Sam to pay up. The second, filed Monday (Nov. 23) in federal court in Scranton, asks a judge to throw out the DRBC’s 2021 frack ban altogether and make the DRBC pay, too. We think this is the most serious legal challenge to the DRBC ban yet, and the best built.

June Chesser grew up on the family dairy farm, fishing in the trout stream and learning to drive in the hay field. In 2009, her father leased the land to Hess Corporation and got a signing bonus. In 2010, her parents deeded the mineral rights to June and her three sisters, hoping to leave them something valuable. That same year, the DRBC slapped a “temporary” moratorium on fracking. By 2013, the lease was released, and in 2021 the DRBC made the ban permanent. PLF argues the ban wipes out the entire value of June’s minerals, which is a “taking” under the Fifth Amendment, and the government must pay “just compensation” for it. PLF also says the DRBC’s own compact lets it regulate water pollution, not ban a lawful use of private land. Meanwhile, landowners just across the county line in Susquehanna County collect royalties from the very same rock. As June puts it, her dad thought the minerals had value, and now they’re worth zero.

The PLF announced the two lawsuits on its website:

June Chesser grew up on a dairy farm in Wayne County, Pennsylvania. She describes her childhood as “free” and “comfortable,” with days spent fishing in the trout stream, tending the animals, and learning to drive in the hay field. That land, which has been in her family for several generations, is now at the center of a lawsuit challenging a Delaware River Basin Commission ban that June says wiped out its value. June and her sisters received mineral rights to their parents’ estate in 2010 (June does not own its surface rights). The land had valuable mineral reserves—their father had leased it to a gas company in 2009 and received a signing bonus. He hoped to pass something valuable on to his children. In 2010, however, the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) imposed a de facto fracking moratorium, and the gas company released the lease in 2013. In 2021, the DRBC voted to ban fracking permanently in the basin. Fracking is the only economically viable way to extract gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shales beneath the Chesser family farm. The ban therefore shuts down all gas development and traps an estimated $40 billion in natural gas in the region underground. It completely erases the value of June’s mineral rights, and it deprives the broader community of opportunity, employment, and key resources. Just across the county line in Susquehanna County, outside the DRBC’s jurisdiction, landowners have earned substantial royalties from the same formation. When the government wipes out all economically viable use of private property, as the DRBC did to June’s land by banning the development of the natural gas and energy resources beneath it, it has taken that property under the Fifth Amendment and must pay the property owner just compensation. The DRBC also exceeded its authority under its own compact, which lets the agency classify basin waters and set treatment standards for wastes discharged into them. The compact doesn’t authorize a ban on a lawful land use on private property, and for 60 years, it never claimed that power. The DRBC treats prosperity and environmental responsibility as mutually exclusive. They aren’t—people who own their land have every reason to care for it. The cost of pretending otherwise falls on individual landowners like June who can’t develop minerals they rightfully own, and on a region denied the energy, jobs, and growth that its abundant resources could provide. June and her sisters were raised to recognize the importance of being good environmental stewards. “They don’t make any more land,” June recalls her father teaching her and her sisters. “What is here is what you’re going to get from now on. So, treat it as though it’s going to have to last forever. Pick up after yourselves.” Represented at no cost by Pacific Legal Foundation, June filed a federal lawsuit in the hope of restoring the value of her mineral rights to pass down to her children and grandchildren. A victory for June would unlock the abundant energy that sits beneath Pennsylvania land today, opening the door to jobs, investment, and more affordable power. It would also affirm that environmental goals can be met by expanding opportunity instead of shutting it down, starting with the right of property owners to put their land to productive use. “When my dad gave it to us, he thought it had value,” June says of the estate. “Now, because the Delaware River Basin is in there with all the regulations, it has zero value. That doesn’t seem exactly fair.”

Two Lawsuits, Two Courts

The first suit, Chesser v. United States (No. 26-1808 L), goes after the federal government under the Tucker Act, the law that lets you sue Washington for money. PLF’s argument: the U.S. signed the 1961 Delaware River Basin Compact, holds a voting seat on the commission (currently Brig. Gen. Jesse T. Curry of the Army Corps of Engineers), and the ban is published in the Code of Federal Regulations. That makes the feds jointly responsible. June wants just compensation, plus interest back to the date of the taking, plus legal fees.

The second suit, Chesser v. Delaware River Basin Commission (No. 3:26-cv-03417), names the DRBC, Gen. Curry, and the four governors who sit on the commission: Delaware’s Matt Meyer (chair), New York’s Kathy Hochul, New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill, and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro (vice chair). It makes three claims: the ban is a taking; the DRBC blew past the powers its compact gives it; and acting outside its legal authority violates June’s due process rights. She wants the ban blocked, compensation, damages, and a jury trial.

Notice the order. The money suit went in four days before the district court suit. A federal law (28 U.S.C. § 1500) bars the Court of Federal Claims from hearing a claim that’s already pending in another court, and the complaint pointedly says no other suit was pending when it was filed. Smart lawyering.

Why This One Is Different

We’ve seen the DRBC beat lawsuits before. In 2022, the Third Circuit tossed the challenge from state Sens. Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker because they lacked “standing” (the legal right to sue), calling the claimed lost revenue “hypothetical” (see 3rd Circuit Buys Anti Argument, Blocks PA from Suing DRBC). In February 2025, a judge dismissed the Wayne Land & Mineral Group case as moot because it attacked the DRBC’s power to review drilling “projects,” and the 2021 ban made that argument irrelevant (see Fed Judge Tosses Landowner Lawsuit Against DRBC for Frack Ban).

This case fixes those problems. June has a real, recorded injury: a 2009 lease, a $29,131.48 bonus, a 2010 letter from Newfield invoking “force majeure” because of the moratorium, and a 2013 lease release. And PLF goes straight at the legal foundation of the ban itself, Section 5.2 of the compact, which talks about pollution control and waste treatment standards, not banning an industry. PLF points out the Susquehanna River Basin Commission operates under a nearly identical compact and has never banned fracking. It regulates water use.

It also addresses two problems in the New York case. Last summer an Albany attorney told the Times Union that because the Woodwards sued in federal district court, they could only seek to overturn the ban, not collect money. June’s lawyers went to the one court built to award takings money against the U.S. And on timing, New York’s AG argued the Woodwards’ clock ran out years ago. The Tucker Act allows six years, and June’s complaint says her claim started on Feb. 25, 2021, the day of the permanent ban. That means she filed with about three months to spare (the deadline would be Feb. 25, 2027).

The Geology Receipts

The complaints come loaded with data. Newfield’s Woodland Management Partners 1-1 test well, drilled in 2010 about 0.3 miles from June’s minerals, hit the Marcellus at 6,920 feet, and its mud logs recorded gas. The lower Marcellus there is 161 feet thick. The Utica lies roughly 9,500 feet below sea level and is 120 to 160 feet thick, and Utica production began next door in Susquehanna County in December 2025. Before the moratorium, Hess and Newfield held leases on more than 100,000 acres in the basin, and about 69% of Damascus Township was leased.

The DRBC defines “high-volume” fracking as 300,000 gallons of water or more. Modern Susquehanna County wells use 9 million to 50 million gallons, which is 30 to 167 times the DRBC limit. A single frac stage blows past 300,000 gallons. So yes, it’s a total ban.

MDN’s Take

We’ve been writing about the rogue DRBC since MDN began, and this is the most excited we’ve been about a challenge to its ban since the Third Circuit sent Wayne Land & Mineral Group’s case back in 2018. Here’s why: PLF has boxed in the DRBC. In the Court of Federal Claims, June assumes the ban is legal (which that court requires) and says, fine, then pay for what you took. In Scranton, she says the ban is illegal and should be struck down. The DRBC has to lose one of those arguments, and either way Wayne and Pike County landowners come out ahead. Pay up or lift the ban.

Credit where it’s due: when the Third Circuit tossed the senators’ case in 2022, our buddy Tom Shepstone told us it wasn’t the end of the road, because a party with standing could bring it back, such as an owner of mineral rights severed from the surface. That is exactly who June Chesser is. Tom called it.

Also worth watching: Gov. Shapiro, who likes to call himself an all-of-the-above energy governor, is now a named defendant defending a ban his predecessor voted for. And the Trump Justice Department has to defend, in the Court of Federal Claims, a ban the federal government never voted for. The feds voted no on the 2017 resolution to draft the ban and abstained from the 2021 vote. When the Wayne Land case died in February 2025, we said we hoped the Trump administration would step in on the DRBC. Here’s its chance. Will DOJ fight hard? We’ll see.

Expect THE Delaware Riverkeeper and friends to try to intervene, just as they did in Wayne Land & Mineral Group and in the New York case. And let’s keep our feet on the ground. These cases will take years, with appeals sure to follow. But for the first time in a long time, the DRBC is the one with something to lose. Stay tuned!

Links to the two complaints follow:

Chesser v. United States – Complaint, U.S. Court of Federal Claims (Nov. 19, 2026)

Chesser v. Delaware River Basin Commission – Complaint, M.D. Pa. (Nov. 23, 2026)

Sources:

MDN Articles:

#DRBC #Takings #PLF #PacificLegalFoundation #Pennsylvania #NaturalGas #NewYork

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