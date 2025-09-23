Pittsburgh Works Together describes itself as follows:

Consisting of union leaders and executives from the manufacturing, energy, and utility sectors as well as economic development professionals, our organization is committed to working to ensure that we have an economy to provide opportunity to all who seek success, regardless of education, background, or socio-economic status.

The organization puts out some great struff and the following uis no exception:

The development of the Shell Chemical cracker plant appears to be the catalyst for a population turnaround in Beaver County and its neighbors, an analysis of U.S. Census data reveals.

Nearly every year since 2000, Beaver and neighboring Lawrence, Columbiana (OH), and Hancock (WV) counties had seen more people moving out to destinations elsewhere in the U.S. than people and families moving in.1

Yet, since the Shell cracker began operation in late 2022 with its permanent workforce, each of the four counties has seen two consecutive years of positive domestic migration, something not seen in more than a generation.

The turnaround is significant. In Beaver County, for instance, the new inbound residents in 2023 and 2024 more than offset the departures that took place from 2020 to 2022.

This population finding is important as other mega-projects are proposed for southwest Pennsylvania and communities explore the potential benefits of these projects. The Beaver County data imply that creating jobs and economic opportunity will attract new residents, just as one would expect.

The four counties continue to see their overall population shrink, however. Because of their aging populations, deaths greatly outnumber births each year. The new migration patterns only lessen the population challenge. They do not solve it entirely.

﻿But encouraging domestic migration is the one component of a community’s population that public policies and elected officials can most directly affect.

The Census Bureau analyzes population changes by four components: births, deaths, international migration, and domestic migration. Departures from the region over the past four decades have left fewer residents of child-rearing age, so there are now fewer families with fewer children being born to offset the deaths in the elderly population.

International migration, meanwhile, often depends on a host of factors that are beyond local control, including federal policies and global geopolitics.

Not so with domestic migration, the people who come to a community from elsewhere in the U.S., or those who depart for elsewhere in the country. This is the kind of mobility we most commonly think of when we talk about young people leaving for better jobs elsewhere or relocating to someplace more attractive for a better quality of life.

The right investments and policy decisions can help attract new residents. More jobs, lower taxes, better schools, recreational facilities and beautiful parks, and updated infrastructure can make a community a place where people want to move. On the flipside, letting those things decay can push people to leave, thinking they can find a better life elsewhere.

﻿More departures than arrivals has been the situation in the four counties for decades. Since 2000, nearly every year saw more people leave these four counties for a new life elsewhere than moved in. That began to change about the same time Shell made its decision to build its ethylene cracker in Beaver County.