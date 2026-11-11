A hundred years ago, a wealthy Marxist named Alexander Helphand, better known as Parvus, worked out that you don’t need an army to bring down a rival power. You need money, a revolutionary network, and a foreign sponsor who wants the target weakened.

In 1915 he pitched the Imperial German government on a plan to break Russia from the inside. Berlin gave him millions of marks, and much of that money found its way to Lenin’s Bolsheviks through trading companies in Copenhagen and Stockholm. The sealed train that brought Lenin back to Petrograd in 1917 was the best-known result. The money that kept Bolshevik newspapers printing was the one that mattered.

Neville Roy Singham may be today’s Parvus. He is the American tech entrepreneur who made his fortune with ThoughtWorks, now lives in Shanghai, and openly calls himself a Marxist. His new Petrograd is the American county commission meeting, and his target is the infrastructure America needs to win the artificial intelligence race.

A Revolution Dressed as Grassroots

Consider the latest case, laid out by Legal Insurrection. NPR recently ran a warm profile of Taylor Frazier McCollum, a Prince George’s County, Maryland activist whose campaign helped put a $5 billion data center on hold. The site was 90 acres of empty land next to the Capital Beltway, a mall that closed 24 years ago, in a county facing a budget deficit. The project would have turned dead ground into tax revenue. It was stopped instead.legalinsurrection

NPR left out the machinery behind the campaign. McCollum credited the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a group tied to Singham’s network, with making her petition go viral. The local PSL chapter featured her in an Instagram reel. It spread to TikTok and pushed the petition past 20,000 signatures. A PSL volunteer then helped pack a county task-force meeting before the county executive paused permits. The Prince George’s Sierra Club later gave her its 2026 Environmental Service Award.

This is the Parvus model in miniature. You find real local grievances, and a single mother evicted from her apartment has real ones. Then you fold them into a professionally amplified campaign that serves a larger goal she may never see.

The Scale of the Operation

Maryland is not an isolated case. House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith and House China Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar have asked Treasury and the IRS to investigate whether nonprofits allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party abused their tax-exempt status to fund disinformation against U.S. data center construction.

They cite a report tying associated activists to 21 campaigns in 14 states, affecting nearly $24 billion in infrastructure investment, according to Legal Insurrection’s account. “This is not an organic grassroots movement,” the chairmen said. “It’s a machine with Shanghai Singham at the helm.”legalinsurrection

Parvus had Copenhagen trading firms. Singham’s network, the chairmen allege, relies on shell companies and anonymous donor-advised funds. Parvus funded newspapers. Singham-linked groups produce YouTube videos with millions of views, meet with congressional aides, and organize street protests. The tools are different. The method is the same: foreign-aligned money passed through ideological intermediaries until it looks homegrown.

Effective Marxism

Singham’s Marxism is not the faculty-lounge kind. It is the operational, Leninist kind that Parvus understood. Classical Marxism predicted capitalism would collapse under its own contradictions. Lenin and Parvus decided not to wait, and Singham doesn’t wait either. He doesn’t have to convince Americans to embrace socialism. He only has to convince them to say no: no to data centers, no to power plants, no to transmission lines, no to the energy and computing capacity a modern economy runs on.

That’s why the strategy works so well. It uses our own environmental laws, our zoning hearings, and our healthy suspicion of big projects against us. Every local “no” looks like democracy at work. Added up, they look like a strategic retreat that Beijing never had to fight for.

The Lesson of 1917

Germany got what it paid for. Russia left the war. But the Bolshevik state Berlin helped create became a bigger threat to Europe than the czar ever was. Parvus himself died in 1924, sidelined by the revolutionaries he had financed. Foreign-funded revolutions seldom stay under their sponsors’ control, and they never benefit the people they claim to serve.

Prince George’s County still has its empty lot. The activists have their awards. Americans who want lower power bills, good jobs, and a country that leads in AI have every right to ask who is really paying for the opposition.

Those of us who sit through planning and zoning hearings should keep asking who organized the crowd, who paid for the videos, and whose interests a “no” really serves. As Legal Insurrection put it, Beijing doesn’t need to win every technological contest if Americans can be persuaded to shelve their own opportunities.

Parvus would understand perfectly.

Editor’s Note: The comparison drawn between Parvus and Singham is mine. The background on Singham comes from Legal Insurrection. The text is courtesy of Perplexity per my instructions. This isn’t to suggest there are no issues to be addressed with data centers, or that there aren't totally sincere opponents. Both are very real, but there is no question that big money from China and big-money elitist and ideological special interests are also involved.

#Singham #LegalInsurrection #DataCenters #Marxism #Parvus

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