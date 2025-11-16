Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

COP30, the 30th Conference of the Parties on climate change, is underway in Brazil from November 10 to 21. Attendees insist they’re meeting to save people, the planet, and priceless wildlife from the ravages of manmade climate change.

They’re also “meating” on lavish courses of beef, poultry, lamb, and pork delicacies that dot the COP30 menu list (courtesy of Brazilian agro-giants JBS, Minerva, and MBRF), while a naked Brazilian actress “lays bare” the hypocrisy of these planetary saviors savoring so much “planet-killing” meat and dairy at yet another U.N. bacchanal.

This is what counts for informed debate at COP30. Source: https://www.facebook.com/official.peta/photos/mother-earth-just-showed-up-to-cop30-brasil-and-shes-burned-out-luisa-mell-is-ly/1382012410251724/

Of course, our credentialed team of CFACT experts is here as well, keeping a watchful eye on the numerous grifters, NGO hysterics, and unworkable proposals. We’ve done so at all 30 U.N.-sponsored climate confabs since the 1990s and feel even more energized this year, because the United States and world are finally waking up to the climate scams.

The Prophets of Doom in Belém warn us endlessly about dangerously soaring temperatures, rising seas, disappearing species, more frequent and intense hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and droughts.

All are predicted by their computer models and dutifully repeated in news headlines – even though none are actually occurring in the real world.

The tirades have had a long run on Broadway. But fortunately, this year, most of the world is beginning to recognize that the charade is not reality. After President Trump wrecked the farce earlier this year at the United Nations, many now have the courage to acknowledge that:

Climate hype and hysteria have been proven to have weak foundations in evidence-based science.

“Green” energy is not clean, renewable, or sustainable. Nor can it provide sufficient, dependable electricity to power modern industrial economies or build thriving communities where squalor and disease now reign.

Countries that have gone down the “Green Brick Road,” like Britain and Germany, have squandered their citizens’ health and prosperity in obeisance to false climate and energy gods. Fewer and fewer countries want to follow them into civilizational decline or perpetual privation.

Without oil and natural gas, paints, plastics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, eyeglasses, computers, cell phones, and thousands of other essential products will become harder and harder to come by or will disappear completely.

Far more than climate cash handouts, still-impoverished countries need abundant, reliable, affordable electricity and fuels to lift their people out of poverty, disease, malnutrition, joblessness, and hopelessness.

Even billionaire climate alarmist and influencer Bill Gates has moderated his fears about global warming causing “humanity’s demise.” He now says it’s time to focus on improving lives and reducing suffering, particularly for families in the world’s poorest countries. He’s hardly alone.

Since January 2025, nearly 900 companies (including large international corporations) have pulled out of the Science-Based Targets Initiative, which requires that they set “scientifically validated climate targets” and align their greenhouse gas emission goals with international standards. The action represents an “overdue return to economic common sense” to avoid jeopardizing long-term economic viability globally and recognizes that the stringent requirements are not practical or achievable. Nor are they science-based, I would add.

And since December 2024, the largest U.S. banks have withdrawn from the U.N.-sponsored Net Zero Banking Alliance, joining dozens of other banks around the world. The mass exodus caused the alliance to cease operations.

Some of them say they will continue working on their climate commitments independently — in other words, refuse to finance fossil fuel projects in African and other impoverished areas and fund only wind and solar. But that posture will bring vocal condemnation from poor countries, as well as President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and anyone else who supports fundamental human rights to energy, health, and prosperity.

Perhaps as a result, the U.N., COP30, and Climate Cabal mantra is shifting: from mitigation (the fantastical belief that humans can control Earth’s temperature and climate by regulating a few manmade gases) to a new “adaptation” racket.

Multi-trillions of dollars are now being sought in Belém to devise, fund, and implement schemes to help countries and communities adapt to manmade climate change, even if they actually exacerbate poverty and inequality. COP30 bureaucrats intend to convert these assertions and goals into economic planning, national policies, and concrete actions for “renewable” energy, human health, food security, water management, and “resilience-building.”

No wonder President Trump is not attending COP30. Nor is he sending any mid- or high-ranking officials. He told U.N. delegates the confabs are “a waste of time,” and predictions of climate calamities “were made by stupid people who have cost their countries fortunes” and give poor countries “no chance for success.”

COP30 will end like all its predecessors. As Shakespeare might say, its poor players will strut and fret their hour upon the stage, spewing tales told by idiots, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

This article originally appeared at Townhall.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

