Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

According to anti-drilling activists, drillers don’t care a whit about people or the environment. They go so far as to declare that shale drilling is an environmental disaster everywhere it’s done. While all forms of energy have their negatives, including negative impacts on the environment (wind and solar are some of the worst), shale drillers make an effort to minimize their impacts. At least, the good ones do!

And it’s been our observation that the vast majority of drillers in the Marcellus/Utica are good environmental stewards. We have an example: Seneca Resources. The company successfully completed the first phase of a voluntary invasive species treatment project along Asaph Run in Tioga State Forest (Tioga County, PA). Partnering with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the initiative aims to restore native plant species, enhance streambank stability, and improve public recreational spaces.

The following article from NorthcentralPA.com chronicles the latest example of a drilling company doing good things for the environment:

Ben Williams, Sr. manager of construction (photographed above), oversees Seneca’s Surface Footprint Neutral program. The program aims to replace or enhance one acre of land for every acre disturbed by operations. Asaph Run (above) is located in Tioga State Forest near Wellsboro, PA. Seneca Resources has completed the first phase of a voluntary invasive species treatment project along Asaph Run in Tioga State Forest — a proactive step in environmental stewardship conducted in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and implemented by Beran Environmental Services. The initiative highlights Seneca’s commitment to biodiversity, sustainability, and community well-being. A voluntary effort with lasting impact Seneca Resources carried out the Asaph Run Restoration Project as a gesture of goodwill to the DCNR. The project focused on treating invasive plant species within Seneca’s Tioga County operating area, particularly within riparian zones where ecological sensitivity is the greatest. Invasive species pose a serious threat to biodiversity by outcompeting native vegetation, degrading habitat quality, and disrupting natural ecosystems. By proactively removing these aggressive invaders, Seneca is helping to restore ecological balance, improve streambank stability, and create space for native plants and wildlife to thrive. “Our goal isn’t just to meet regulatory expectations — it’s to exceed them,” said Ben Williams, senior construction manager at Seneca Resources. “We want to leave these landscapes healthier than we found them, for the benefit of both the environment and the communities who depend on it.” Dylan Szczurek, an environmental biologist at Beran Environmental Services who oversaw the Asaph Run project, works closely with Seneca on invasive species treatment across Pennsylvania. “Seneca’s not just doing the bare minimum — they’re actually looking for opportunities to improve the land,” Szczurek said. “That’s not something you see from every operator.” Map of 35-acre Asaph Run Road project area in Tioga State Forest, showing trails, roads, and waterways near the invasive species treatment zone. Asaph Run is located just off Route 6 in Shippen Township, Tioga County, a few miles west of Wellsboro and near the hamlet of Marsh Creek. Nestled within the Asaph Wild Area of Tioga State Forest, the stream flows through a scenic landscape of second-growth cherry and maple trees. The area sits just outside the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and is a popular destination for hikers, anglers, and nature enthusiasts.

A trusted partnership Beran Environmental Services has been conducting invasive species treatments for Seneca since 2022. Their experienced crews specialize in identifying and eliminating aggressive nonnative species, playing a critical role in helping Seneca meet and exceed its environmental goals. For this project, Beran took the lead on the groundwork, bringing scientific expertise, field safety practices, and extensive knowledge of the region. A Brean Environmental Services crew member applies herbicide using a backpack sprayer in a dense riparian zone along Asaph Run in Tioga State Forest. “You can really see the difference in some areas,” Szczurek said. “We walked into places thinking, ‘I don’t even know if we’re going to be able to get rid of it.’ But seeing the year-to-year change and native vegetation starting to reestablish… it’s really cool to see.” “We’re proud to work with partners like Beran who share our vision for environmental stewardship,” Williams said. “Together, we’re not just meeting standards — we’re setting them.” Targeted treatment, thoughtful execution The first phase of the treatment, which was completed in May 2025, involved a six-person crew using backpack sprayers to apply a solution containing 2% glyphosate and 2% triclopyr. This method ensured precision, while minimizing impact on native vegetation. Targeted species included: Japanese barberry

Morrow’s honeysuckle

Multiflora rose

Russian/Autumn olive The work was thoroughly documented and conducted under strict safety and environmental protocols, which included respirator use, wind monitoring and proper equipment sealing. Beran Environmental Services targeted several invasive plants, including Japanese barberry (photographed above). The Asaph Run project demonstrates how industry and environmental stewardship can coexist — with benefits that extend far beyond removing invasive species. Ecological and social benefits include: Enhancing biodiversity: By clearing invasives plants, native species like maples, native honeysuckle, ferns, witch hazel, and eastern hemlock can reestablish themselves.

Streambank stability: Native plants with fibrous root systems help reduce erosion and improve water quality along the banks of Asaph Run.

Community access: The area — popular with hikers, anglers, and nature lovers — is now safer, more accessible, and visually revitalized. Szczurek, who lives near Asaph Run, found the project to be especially meaningful. “It just goes to show the efforts that Seneca takes to limit their impact — not just on the environment, but on the surrounding communities as well.” Looking ahead Seneca and Beran Environmental Services will return to Asaph Run to evaluate the success of the first round of treatments and reapply where necessary. Teams will also treat invasive species along Sugar Camp Road in Trout Run. Ongoing monitoring and invasive species work will continue through the summer and into 2026 at additional sites near Wellsboro, Blossburg, and Coudersport. Next year, the team will complete Phase Two of the project by treating the opposite side of the stream corridor at Asaph Run. A model for responsible development This project supports Seneca’s Surface Footprint Neutral Program, which commits to replacing or enhancing one acre of land for every acre disturbed by operations. The treatment of invasive species is just one of many voluntary initiatives that contribute to this sustainability goal. Seneca actively supports various conservation efforts throughout Pennsylvania. These initiatives include planting native trees to restore forest cover and creating pollinator habitats on reclaimed sites to support bees, butterflies, and other essential species. Each effort aims to promote long-term ecological health while strengthening the connection between natural landscapes and the communities that depend on them. “Whether it’s planting trees, restoring pollinator habitats, or treating invasive species, we’re committed to leaving the land better than we found it,” said Williams “I’m proud to be part of a company that takes this responsibility seriously.” At Asaph Run, this commitment is becoming a reality, one carefully treated acre at a time.

Editor’s Note: This is a wonderful Initiative on the part of Seneca. Invasive species are a major problem today. Japanese Knotwood has taken over much of the Delaware River, for example. Autumn Olive and Multiflora Rose take over any field, pasture or other vacant land that is not regularly cleared of the species. And, here’s the thing. Both of these were introduced and recommended as natural field boundaries by the former USDA Soil Conservation Service (now the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service). The lesson: there is no better example of FAFO than government.

#SenecaResources #InvasiveSpecies #TiogaCounty #Pennsylvania #MarcellusShale #NaturalGas #AsaphRun #BeranEnvironmentalServices

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.