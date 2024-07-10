Dissents are the essence of democracy, and one of the greatest of dissidents with respect to the supposed climate crisis shoved down our throats for decades now was former Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma. He just passed away at the age of 89 and here are 10 of the priggish headlines from mainstream media regarding his passing:

James M. Inhofe, Senator Who Denied Climate Change, Dies at 89 (New York Times)

Former US Sen. Jim Inhofe, defense hawk who called human-caused climate change a ‘hoax,’ dies at 89 (AP)

Jim Inhofe dies at 89; former Oklahoma senator insisted human-caused climate change was a ‘hoax’ (Mercury News)

Jim Inhofe, Former Oklahoma Senator Who Denied Climate Science (MSN)

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, who called climate change a 'hoax,' dies at 89 (LA Times)

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, Prolific Climate Denier, Dies At 89 (Huffington Post)

Jim Inhofe, climate crisis-denying former senator, dies at 89 (MSNBC)

Former Oklahoma senator, vocal climate-change critic James Inhofe dead at 89 (UPI)

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe , the Oklahoma Republican who once brought a snowball onto the Senate floor as a brazen symbol of his denial of climate change, died on Tuesday (Politico)

James Inhofe, Oklahoma senator and climate change denier, dies at 89 (Washington Post)

And, here are some of the Senator's remarks that engendered this childish display of political correctness combined with nihilism and plain old hate:

Fortunately, most of headlines have been positive about Inhofe’s remarkable life but it is those of the major med that illustrate why our society is so polarized today. It is because mainstream media types don't just have an opinion but also have an agenda, on behalf of a condescending ruling class of which they are part. That agenda amounts to telling others how to behave. Go against the tide and you're a "denier” to be ridiculed and shunned. No debate with you!

Anyone with half a brain and ounce of decency would recognize dissents are integral to civil society. One only has to go back to the infamous 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision affirming racial segregation. It was decided 7-1. The lone dissenter, Justice John Marshall Harlan, became known as the "Great Dissenter" and is well-remembered today while the others are long forgotten. And, Harlan’s dissent is now the law of the land.

Inhofe was another great dissenter and one of readers by the name of Polistra wrote a piece on his own blog 13 years ago about the Senator. Here's some of what he said:

With the Carbon Cult, absolutely zero scientists with real power have disowned the genocide. A tiny handful of retired scientists, none famous, have come out publicly against it, but nobody who is currently in a position to receive or distribute grant money. Nobody at all. Tenure works perfectly to enforce rigid orthodoxy. And only one non-scientist with power is publicly arguing the case for truth: James Inhofe.



So the list of meaningful opponents has exactly one heroic name on it.



James Inhofe.

Today, there are many scientists, by the names of Clauser, Curry, Happer, Lindzen, Spencer, Wrightstone, and so many others making the case we’re not even close to a climate crisis. Moreover, a 2021 news release from the far-left Center for American Progress, made this nice observation for us:

According to new analysis from the Center for American Progress, there are still 139 elected officials in the 117th Congress, including 109 representatives and 30 senators, who refuse to acknowledge the scientific evidence of human-caused climate change. All 139 of these climate-denying elected officials have made recent statements casting doubt on the clear, established scientific consensus that the world is warming—and that human activity is to blame.

So, there are 30 or so Senators today who share Inhofe's views? Well, that's encouraging and, of course, the Inflation Reduction Act green grift giveaway only passed with the vote of Joe Manchin, who has now been essentially been put out to pasture by fellow West Virginians. Sounds like dissident James Inhofe may earn his own legacy as the Great Dissenter.

