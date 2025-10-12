Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
39m

The citizens of the eu will not stand for the regulation after this winter. They dint want to freeze in 2027. The eu regulations are just implementing the wishes of the WEF and are aligned with tte goal to reduce the population. How much longer is tte eu going to exist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture