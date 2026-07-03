Marie Bartiroma just had Energy Secretary Chris Wright as a guest and when asked, at about 10:30 into the interview, there was this exchange:

MARIA: You could also use Congress’s help with permitting, codifying the President’s executive orders, Secretary. Before you go, if Congress gave us permitting reform tonight, which project would you get built immediately?

CHRIS: Oh, the Constitutional Pipeline! Pennsylvania gas to the State of New York. Lower prices for all six New England states and in Upstate New York. A no-brainer that should be under construction already. I hope it’s under construction in the next six or 12 months; lower everyone’s prices and create job opportunities. It’s amazing that there is a constituency that wants to stand in front of that, Maria.

That constituency that wants to stand in front of the Constitution Pipeline, the energy security it will provide, the lower natural gas prices it will deliver, and the jobs it will create, is the Rockefeller family in all its various iterations. It funds all the opposition with tax-exempt money it funnels to its inbred network of NGOs. It represents New York’s elites who don’t need energy security, lower prices, or jobs and would just as soon make a wilderness of Upstate New York, as they invest in China.

#Rockefellers #ConstitutionPipeline #UpstateNY #pipeline #NewEngland #NewYork #NGOs

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