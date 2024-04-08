Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), corrupted by the Bidenistas, voted 3-2 (three Democrats vs. two Republicans) in March to issue a final regulation that will force all publicly traded companies to disclose their so-called greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the imaginary climate risks their businesses face (see Woke SEC Adopts Modified Version of Climate Disclosure Reg).

The end result of the Biden SEC’s new regulations will be to “kneecap” oil and gas companies (see SEC Reg Requiring Disclosure of Climate Change Risk “Kneecaps” O&G). And that’s the purpose. A number of lawsuits have been filed against the new reg, including a lawsuit by 25 state Attorneys General (see The Many Lawsuits Challenging Woke SEC’s Climate Disclosure Reg).

Given the lawsuits filed against the reg, the woke SEC announced yesterday it will put the new regulation on pause until the lawsuits get resolved. With any luck, that will happen after Trump wins in November and appoints a new Chairman of the SEC.

From The Hill, which is required reading in the D.C. swamp (emphasis added):

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced it will stay implementation of its final rule requiring companies to disclose their climate-related risks pending the results of a legal challenge from GOP-led states. The SEC said in its ruling the stay does not indicate an abandonment of the rule, which it will continue to defend against a court challenge from Republican attorneys general… The rule, finalized by the SEC in March, requires that companies disclose any risks climate change poses to their business and, in some cases, that larger and midsized companies provide information about their carbon dioxide emissions. Nine Republican attorneys general, led by Brenna Bird of Iowa, have sued in the 8th Circuit, arguing the rule exceeds the agency’s authority. The lawsuit is one of three against the rule, with 25 Republican state attorneys general involved in litigation. A coalition of 18 Democratic attorneys general, meanwhile, has filed a motion to intervene in defense of the rule in the 8th Circuit case, writing that “investors need reliable, comparable information about risks that registered companies face and how they are managing those risks.” Separately, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in mid-March sided with fracking companies that sued over the rule… “Today’s victory shuts down the most outrageous climate mandate for businesses since Biden took office. The SEC’s job is to protect people from fraud. It has no business slapping companies with extremist climate mandates,” a spokesperson for Bird’s office said in a statement. “We are making it clear that Biden has to follow the law like everyone else. By halting this mandate, we are protecting businesses from costly red tape, securing our supply chain, and defending family farms.”

From POLITICO’s left-leaning E&E News publication Climatewire:

The Securities and Exchange Commission paused its new climate disclosure rule Thursday, a move that could give companies “breathing room” amid a pitched legal and political battle over the first-of-its kind federal regulation. In a letter to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Wall Street regulator said it’s not retreating from its belief that rules requiring public companies to disclose climate risk are both “consistent with applicable law” and within its authority. But “given the procedural complexities” of a slew of lawsuits against the rule, the SEC said a stay would “facilitate the orderly judicial resolution of those challenges and allow the court of appeals to focus on deciding the merits.” …The decision comes as lawsuits brought by nearly every Republican-led state and fossil fuel interests have been consolidated at the 8th Circuit, a conservative-dominated federal appeals court in Missouri. The commission’s decision last month to force public companies to divulge details about their climate risk drew complaints from red-state attorneys general who went to courts dominated by Republican-appointed judges, arguing that the reporting requirements are too onerous and that the commission acted without authority. Green groups that wanted the Biden administration to enact even tougher requirements sued in venues with more liberal jurists.

Editor's Comment: These are two quite biased stories of what happened, as Jim notes. What caught my eye were the last two paragraphs immediately above. The Climatewire reporters were quick to point out that those opposed to the SEC power grab went to “courts dominated by Republican-appointed judges” as if this were a major sin. They did balance it a bit by saying green groups have done the same thing but that was offered as an after-thought. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is located in Missouri and covers territory from Arkansas to the Bakken teritory of the Dakotas, so it's an arguably logical place for such such a lawsuit to be brought and, of course, we're never told where the green groups went. Such is leftist reporting.

What's most interesting, though, is the fact the reporters are acknowledging the function of court and judge-shopping, which occurs every single day in our totally corrupt system of Federal jurisprudence. NGOs and other special interests have, for decades, rushed into sympathetic leftist courts in D.C. and San Francisco to secure bizarre judgments intended to "fundamentally transform” our society. The crazy verdict and award rendered against Mark Steyn in a D.C. courtroom was the most recent example of what court-shopping can produce when the jury is selected not from peers but from a jurisdiction where nearly everyone works for the government in some way and 95% of voters belong to one political party.

The writers are, undoubtedly, only bringing it up because they imagine Republicans are doing it, which is far from clear. They hate the idea the GOP folks might be stealing a long-time leftist strategy.

I'm not sure they are, but certainly hope so, as tit-for-tat is only response that has a chance of working to restore some integrity to our Federal courts. Nothing at all will change until leftists feel the pain of their own rules. John Roberts, some readers will recall, went apoplectic when Donald Trump said out loud that Democrat judges were often the enemy. Roberts angrily retorted there were "no Democrat or Republican judges.” He lied and, in my humble opinion, deliberately so. He was, I submit, trying to protect a corrupt system permitting judge and court-shopping. That's the problem. It will only end when Republicans do it and I hope they are.

