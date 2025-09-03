A study by the Hessel Voortman Engineering Consultancy, from the Netherlands, and accepted for publication last month, reveals sea level rise varies a great deal from location to location, is based on sketchy data, and is far less than the IPCC would have us believe. Moreover, it often has little to do with climate, despite hype like this!

The study, “A Global Perspective on Local Sea Level Changes,” may be found here. The abstract, a key section, and the conclusions follow (emphasis added):

In 2021, the IPCC published new sea level projections. For the first time, the projections gave insight into expected relative sea level rise locally. A prudent designer of coastal infrastructure will want to know how the local projections compare to local observations. That comparison, to date, has not been made. We compared local projections and observations regarding the rate of rise in 2020. We used two datasets with local sea level information all over the globe. In both datasets, we found approximately 15% of the available sets suitable to establish the rate of rise in 2020. Geographic coverage of the suitable locations is poor, with the majority of suitable locations in the Northern Hemisphere. Latin America and Africa are severely under-represented. Statistical tests were run on all selected datasets, taking acceleration of sea level rise as a hypothesis. In both datasets, approximately 95% of the suitable locations show no statistically significant acceleration of the rate of sea level rise. The investigation suggests that local, non-climatic phenomena are a plausible cause of the accelerated sea level rise observed at the remaining 5% of the suitable locations. On average, the rate of rise projected by the IPCC is biased upward with approximately 2 mm per year in comparison with the observed rate…

The difference between empirical and projected rate shows up in geographical clusters (Figure 9). The clusters around the North Sea/Baltic and around the Sea of Japan show a difference of the rate of rise between 1 mm/year and 3 mm/year; 2 mm/year on average. Along the Pacific coast of North America and the coast of Australia, the agreement between empirical and projected rate is better with overestimation limited to a maximum of 1 mm/year. On the other hand, the overestimation along the Atlantic coast of North America is 4 mm/year to 5 mm/year; the highest overestimation found anywhere. Data scarcity makes it impossible to draw any conclusions regarding the African coast and a large portion of the Asian coast. Also, along the Latin American coast, data are sparse. Isolated locations in the Pacific show the projections to overestimate the rate of rise with 2 mm/year to 3 mm/year. Underestimation does occur but is limited to a few isolated locations… Data series of sufficient length (the study used 60 years as a minimum) and running up to (or close to) 2020 are required to estimate the rate and acceleration in 2020. Less than 20% of the data in both PSMSL and GLOSS was found to meet these criteria. Available data show a very uneven distribution across the globe leaving some continents even completely void of sea level information. The statistical procedure detects accelerating sea level rise in a few isolated locations. This pattern is inconsistent with sea level acceleration driven by global phenomena. Further investigation of a subset of locations revealed that local phenomena are often a plausible explanation for the locally observed pattern of sea level rise. The majority of the local causes of rapid sea level rise (or drop) appear to be geologic. Tectonic motion explains sudden changes of sea level rise found in a few places. More gradual but rapid rise (or fall) of sea level is mostly caused by glacial isostatic adjustment and in a few isolated cases by an excessive sediment load. In a few cases, water extraction and loading of soft sediments by buildings explains the (changes of) the observed rate of sea level rise. Empirically derived long-term rates of sea level rise in 2020 were in majority found to be in excess of the contemporary projected rates of rise. The current generation of projections can therefore be considered conservative. Lower rates were found only in locations where geological processes were suspected to heavily influence the sea level signal. Practitioners using the projections should be aware of this fact and take their design decisions recognizing the conservatism in the projections. Ideally, practitioners conduct an analysis of locally observed sea levels to compare to the available projections. This paper shows that an empirical analysis of the present rate of sea level rise readily leads to early detection of conservatism in the projections. Such an analysis should be based on datasets of sufficient length (at least 60 years) and incorporate long-term tide signals in the regression model to prevent unwarranted detection of acceleration. A clear understanding of local conditions (geology, hydrology, and land use) is helpful to properly judge observed sea level changes.

Note the observation (and map) regarding overestimation of seal level rise along the Atlantic Coast of North America. All that fear-mongering about the sea swallowing up Manhattan, the U.N. and all, was pure bollocks, however much we might have liked to believe it or not. What sea level rise there is can also be attributed to matters that have zero to do with climate. So much for the IPCC credibility on this issue. And, isn’t it strange the hype was greatest where most of the most gullible population likely to chime in on the ‘climate crisis’ is located? Draw your own conclusions, of course.

