Matt Ridley, the author of the wonderful book, “The Rational Optimist,” recently did an interview on Triggernometry and makes the case that “Net Zero Must Go.” The first part of the video deals with the COVID debacle, but I have set the video to start with the net zero discussion:

You’ll find this discussion extremely illuminating as to how science has been politicized and why we need to undo that.

Enjoy!

#MattRidley #NetZero #Climate #RationalOptimist #Science #Facts

