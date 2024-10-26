Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to the earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now, and then, we’re going to share some of them. Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech
It ain't the heat, it's the humidity--or rather, loss of it. All the water locked in icecaps at the peak of the great ice age melted, and eventually ran into the ocean. But the level didn't rise nearly enough to account for all that water. Like Mars, only slower, Earth is losing water.