Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Annie's avatar
Annie
2h

What a great meme!🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪

Climate change! Climate change, scream the dumbed down citizens! They have NO CLUE as to what is beyond the horizon…no clue☹️

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