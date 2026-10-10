Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech #GRIFTY
Thank you Tom!! Another great set of climate scammer humor. Laughing behind their backs, but when I get to meet them, I will laugh even more in their faces!!
A Big T Y for the much needed levity. You are a treasure,sir. You hit hard and fast with logical information,but i am still laughing out loud at your memes.
" Meme them till they cry,and then meme them for crying".by,Bad Cattitude