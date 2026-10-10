Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 10

Thank you Tom!! Another great set of climate scammer humor. Laughing behind their backs, but when I get to meet them, I will laugh even more in their faces!!

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
Oct 10

A Big T Y for the much needed levity. You are a treasure,sir. You hit hard and fast with logical information,but i am still laughing out loud at your memes.

" Meme them till they cry,and then meme them for crying".by,Bad Cattitude

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